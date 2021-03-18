All thanks to a fitbit spike at 2 AM, a woman found out about her disloyal boyfriend.

In a TikTok video that went viral, Nadia Essex (appeared on seasons 1 to 5 of Celebs Go Dating) shared her story. 

She made the video as a response to another TikTokker, who asked users to share “the moment you knew your relationship was over”.

She revealed that she found out about her ex-boyfriend's 'escapades' after she got a notification on her Fitbit that he had burned 500 calories between 2 AM to 3 AM. (That escalated quickly).

So when my ex-boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and thought, 'Let me make some breakfast'. And I got a notification on my Fitbit - the Fitbit that we'd synced together - that between 2 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories.

This is how people on social media reacted. 

Nadia has over 37,000 followers on TikTok. She refers to herself as a “Dating Guru” and “Love Coach.” Follow her on Instagram here

Sometimes technology can also help in the most unexpected ways. 