All thanks to a fitbit spike at 2 AM, a woman found out about her disloyal boyfriend.

In a TikTok video that went viral, Nadia Essex (appeared on seasons 1 to 5 of Celebs Go Dating) shared her story.

She made the video as a response to another TikTokker, who asked users to share “the moment you knew your relationship was over”.

She revealed that she found out about her ex-boyfriend's 'escapades' after she got a notification on her Fitbit that he had burned 500 calories between 2 AM to 3 AM. (That escalated quickly).

So when my ex-boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and thought, 'Let me make some breakfast'. And I got a notification on my Fitbit - the Fitbit that we'd synced together - that between 2 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories.

This is how people on social media reacted.

Sometimes technology can also help in the most unexpected ways.