What do you do when you've just moved to a new place and you're in desperate need of a haircut?

So, a 21-year-old make-up artist from Yorkshire trusted her 20-year-old builder boyfriend to cut her hair and the final results reminded us of Jim Carey from Dumb and Dumber.

Amyleigh was bored of her long, blonde locks when she made an impulsive decision to let her "very confident" boyfriend give her fringes with an electric razor.

Little did she know that her boyfriend Francis Plaka who had never cut even his own hair in the past would accidentally end up giving her the Dumb and Dumber look.

Even though Amyleigh was guiding him through the process, the couple didn't realise how bad it was until she looked into the mirror. Francis said:

He got the electric razor and then started to cut away. I told him what to do and I let him get on with it. After he was done, he just looked at me and said sorry.

But Amy didn't have any regrets, she told Daily Mail that she just moved to the area and she didn't know any good salons. She further added:

But my hair was getting long so I knew something had to be done.

Even though the couple casually laughed this off, Amyleigh has an important lesson for people who are in a relationship:

I would not recommend any other girls let their boyfriend cut their hair, as it will probably all go wrong unless he is a hairdresser.

Well, I just hope that the couple wasn't sober when they decided to give in to their impulses.