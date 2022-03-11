It's fairly common among friends, to be invited over for lunch or dinner, with the host laying out a big spread. But have you ever been charged for food you ate while leaving their home? Wouldn't that be a bit awkward? Assume you've been invited for a meal and the bill is slipped in at the end.

No, we're not making up scenarios. This is actually what happened with Twitter user Amber Nelson.

So she went over for dinner, and at the end of the meal, was asked to Venmo $20 for a serving of penne. 

However, it appears that this isn't as uncommon as you may believe. On the thread, plenty more users responded with their own similar stories, while many others were shocked at the incident, and understandably so.

So, the next time you're invited to a meal, keep your cash or car keys close.