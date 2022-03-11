It's fairly common among friends, to be invited over for lunch or dinner, with the host laying out a big spread. But have you ever been charged for food you ate while leaving their home? Wouldn't that be a bit awkward? Assume you've been invited for a meal and the bill is slipped in at the end.

No, we're not making up scenarios. This is actually what happened with Twitter user Amber Nelson.

Got invited to someone’s place for dinner and they charged me for it….this is weird, right? — Amber Nelson (@AmberSmelson) March 10, 2022

So she went over for dinner, and at the end of the meal, was asked to Venmo $20 for a serving of penne.

Penne alla vodka. Ate a couple servings and they Venmo requested me $20 — Amber Nelson (@AmberSmelson) March 10, 2022

However, it appears that this isn't as uncommon as you may believe. On the thread, plenty more users responded with their own similar stories, while many others were shocked at the incident, and understandably so.

Friend invited us to his b’day party at at a restaurant and had to pay for our food and drinks. Is that how Americans celebrate their birthdays? — SaurabhD (@SaurabhD82) March 10, 2022

Invited to an outdoor party at a work colleague’s house. Got there they came around asking for $5 a person. If you didn’t pay you couldn’t use the bathroom. — Maggie 🇺🇦 (@maggies0023) March 11, 2022

I once got invited to dinner at a friends back jn high school and his mom served me food completely different than everyone else. She told me I had to earn my food in her house. When dessert time came around my friend asked me to go home so they could eat it. — Bayonetwork (@ItsPronotRetail) March 11, 2022

What, what?! How? Like a bill at the end? Or they were like “you want potatoes? Venmo me $5 real quick and I’ll give you the spatula” — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) March 10, 2022

If you invite me to your house, offer me food, and then demand I pay you for it, I’m keying your car on the way out — lauren 🛸 (@Itslaureniguess) March 10, 2022

It's more polite to have a pot luck or BYOB if you don't plan on supplying all the food and drink. Asking for cash at the party makes people uncomfortable. They may not tell you, but it does. — Elizabeth (@ImaQzak) March 11, 2022

this actually happened to me last week. it was a ground of friends and the host asked us to cashapp her for the food she offered… — seb 🤴🏽 (@ebastienw) March 11, 2022

That is odd and awkward and… dishonorable? How did they bring it up - straight up “Oh btw you owe us $20”? Or did they circle round it awkwardly and try to justify it in advance somehow? — matthew du plessis (@mattduplessis) March 10, 2022

I usually just rifle through their handbags and coat pockets when I go to the bathroom. Got the car keys once, major score. — johnwmerva (@johnwmerva) March 10, 2022

I have the flip side story. We were invited over to friends for dinner but dinner was never served! 9:00, 10:00 …. Nothing. Left & picked up Chinese food on the way home.🤣 — MurrayTheT (@murraythet) March 10, 2022

This is far more common than some probably realize. This has happened to me 4 times. And all four I got invited to dinner personally only to receive an invoice by text afterwards.



*one of those times I didn’t even eat because I don’t eat meat* — Mohammed SHK (@HaleemKhane) March 11, 2022

Honestly my favorite part of Twitter is when people put their shitty friends on blast — Fomosexual who's here for the wrong reasons (@HellyS) March 10, 2022

If I invite you over for dinner, you don’t need to bring anything. I got you. Appetizers, dinner, drinks, and desert. Anyone who hosts differently is petty and rude. I can’t believe some of the comments on this thread. — Justice For All (@JusticeAuger) March 11, 2022

shuda just walked out like this pic.twitter.com/5yahv06pvj — angelito (@trashermit) March 11, 2022

So, the next time you're invited to a meal, keep your cash or car keys close.