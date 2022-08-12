Heartbreaks and revenge go hand and hand once the relationship is ended. While revenge is best served cold but this one is an exception.

A woman decided to print a full-page ad for her cheating partner. Guess what? she used his credit card too. As per reports, the readers of Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life were surprised when they flipped the pages.

The woman named Jenny took a newspaper ad page to call out her cheating partner. The adverstiement read:

Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. PS: I bought this ad using your credit card.

The post was shared by the news organisation and here's what they said:

People on the internet are left in splits after discovering this firing revenge. While most of them are rooting for Jenny and her savage move. LOL.



I love that she used his credit card 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ok5pSs4ENb — John (@struminmypain) August 12, 2022

Long live print advertising 👑 https://t.co/mrmXFU7b3c — Breanna Flores (@BnDesignd) August 12, 2022

Steve, she knows, mate. No point hiding it. Have a squizz at page 4. You got caught red handed. https://t.co/C8EvOPidmd — Robert B 💉💉💉💉😷 88 a day 🥄 (@RobertB24039377) August 12, 2022

I'm sure Steve knows exactly who he is and should be running for cover https://t.co/4bBBBGcVMo — sniff (@sniff86793391) August 12, 2022

This is an acceptable amount of petty. 🤣 https://t.co/I2fGDc96DA — Horror Library Tech 🐈‍⬛ (@Catcabia) August 12, 2022

Well, nobody seems to know who Jenny but I know one thing, she's one pissed off woman #jenny 👀 https://t.co/izF839VG84 — ontopdownunder (@ontopdownunder1) August 12, 2022

I've gotta admit this is some huge Jenny energy https://t.co/bOQVFL2Hot — Jenny Noyes (@jennynoise) August 12, 2022

Made me chuckle this morning - this is *so* Queensland… https://t.co/HWVlNMNekr — Carl Marsden 🇺🇦 (@CarlosMarsden) August 12, 2022

Bloody funny.🤣🤣 — Mermaid Jan JG 🧜‍♀️🌴⛵🦋🐾 (@BeachGirlJan) August 12, 2022

Lol best revenge! — PennyK (@PKpies) August 12, 2022

And this is why newspapers will never die. https://t.co/X0jghhDnqq — Emma Marie Horn (@emmamariehorn) August 12, 2022

The number of times I'd have loved to do something like this...OTOH, it's good to move on and forget you ever knew them https://t.co/Bt0TIedLQp — Rosie Williams (@Info_Aus) August 12, 2022

Seems a little extreme don’t you think..having to advertise your disastrous love life with the rest of the world..is this revenge or exposure? I once knew a billionaire who built a website dedicated to his cheating wife, cost him 300k, seems immature. Don’t go down to their level https://t.co/RkBuSgpfVc — Jenny Taylor🌸🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@JennyTa22393082) August 12, 2022

Lol😂😂😂you go girl 👏👏 — Mermaid Jan JG 🧜‍♀️🌴⛵🦋🐾 (@BeachGirlJan) August 12, 2022

Like they say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.



A Queensland woman, known as Jenny, has taken out a full-page ad in a popular newspaper to call out her 'cheating' ex, Steve. pic.twitter.com/S0NmeBwKmu — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) August 12, 2022

True. One of the many reasons why print will never die!

