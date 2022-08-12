Heartbreaks and revenge go hand and hand once the relationship is ended. While revenge is best served cold but this one is an exception. 

A woman decided to print a full-page ad for her cheating partner. Guess what? she used his credit card too. As per reports, the readers of Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life were surprised when they flipped the pages.  

The woman named Jenny took a newspaper ad page to call out her cheating partner. The adverstiement read:

Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. PS: I bought this ad using your credit card. 

The post was shared by the news organisation and here's what they said:

People on the internet are left in splits after discovering this firing revenge. While most of them are rooting for Jenny and her savage move. LOL.

True. One of the many reasons why print will never die!

