Alright, this is going to sound a bit excessive but it's quite funny and extremely juvenile. A Chinese woman, as revenge for crying after her break up, sent her cheating ex by sending him 1,000 kg of onions to 'make him cry as much as she did'.
Zhao was really pissed, to say the least, upon discovering that her ex had moved on after the split, So she ordered 1,000 kg of red onions to be delivered to her ex-boyfriend's front door with a note that read: 'I've cried for three days, now it's your turn'.
Speaking to reporters, she said:
I heard from my friends that he was not upset at all after breaking up [with me]. I spent three days at home crying. I was so heart-broken. So, I ordered a tonne (1,000 kg) of onions to his home. I've got money. I wanted him to know what it feels like to cry.
Now, the man also spoke to reporters and said that they had broken up because of her over-the-top behaviour.
This ex-girlfriend of mine is really something. After we broke up, she kept telling everyone that I did not shed a single tear. Am I a bad person for simply not crying?