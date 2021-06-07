Who doesn't love a plate of piping hot fried chicken? Crispy, crunchy and delicious.

But that's only if the restaurant gets your order right.

This woman from Philippines got the shock of her life when she found out that instead of a juicy fried chicken, she'd been sent a fried towel!

Alique Perez ordered chicken for her son from Jollibee, a popular fast-food chain in Metro Manila, which sent her a (maybe used) fried towel. It had the same brown crust and so when Alique tried to get her son to bite it, it proved to be harder than she thought.

She caught the 'unwrapping' of the fried chicken on video and even shared it on Facebook.

Twitter obviously had a field day with the incident:

I really want to know how the towel ended up being perfectly marinated, battered and fried.#Jollibee https://t.co/pxZ0UIo3z9 — WeinerHenryDCaparros (@weinsworld) June 3, 2021

jollibee after the fried towel incident pic.twitter.com/NnQkjUhZxJ — led2012 (@ledf2012) June 3, 2021

me and cierron crafting theories abt the jollibee fried towel incident bcs how did that happen bruh 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EkBrlZ3Wq6 — zKodla (@zkodla) June 3, 2021

Perfect night for a crispy fried towel. 🌃🤤 pic.twitter.com/hWqWYCVqOt — Ars ✨ (@arsperseus) June 3, 2021

How did jolibee fucked up so bad that they fried a fucking towel😭 pic.twitter.com/fEbe5aHx2h — Kaze | FE7 (@AlterKaze) June 3, 2021

I hope it's not a fried towel ⊙﹏⊙ pic.twitter.com/UmkYeqRo15 — Hi I'm Monstadt (Pillie) (@meowkunno) June 4, 2021

Since then, the video has garnered over 87K shares and the fast-food chain, Jollibee issued a statement saying the branch had 'deviated' from standard food preparation procedure and it has temporarily shut down the restaurant after the post went viral. The eatery closed its doors later the same day, according to Metro News.

This one is just downright gross.