It's interesting how each time a new wave traps us in our houses, a new online game comes to rescue us from the wrath of boredom. Well, you might have successfully unlocked 2022 but will you be winning this five-letter word game which is the latest sensation of the new year?

Wordle isn't one of your run-of-the-mill games but is a brainteaser which has now hooked literally everyone onto it. Have a look at the memes and tweets about the game if you are as enthralled by it as Twitter is.

wordle: name a 5-letter word



my brain: …TUNA



wordle: literally any 5-letter word



my brain: …QUENCH



wordle: LITERALLY JUST TYPE IN THE FIRST 5-LETTER WORD THAT COMES INTO YOUR HEAD



my brain: …LOPPO?



wordle: A WORD. A REAL WORD THAT IS 5 LETTERS LONG



my brain: … BBBBB — jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 6, 2022

Me staring at my remaining letters on Wordle after ten minutes and 4 incorrect guesses pic.twitter.com/rdgLgiC1ID — David (@betbinch) January 9, 2022

My brain trying to remember a single English word after two guesses on Wordle pic.twitter.com/7UpF9utOgc — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 9, 2022

I was playing Wordle and it got me thinking about how I could never guess the right words to say to you… pic.twitter.com/fgnPO8E4iU — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 10, 2022

Sometimes I feel like I’m alive during the wrong time, like maybe I would’ve been happier as an unthinking single-celled organism in the vast oceanic cauldrons of primordial earth. But then other times I’m like well I *am* enjoying Wordle. — mike castle (@magicmikecastle) January 10, 2022

me doing the morning wordle pic.twitter.com/2MM8fqaZZw — Anthony Burch (@anthony_burch) January 10, 2022

Wordle 206 4/6

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Me: Already done with today's Wordle, what am I supposed to do for the rest of the day?



My to do list: pic.twitter.com/MGQpxeMcdX — Ajitha Gopalakrishnan (@LowkeyLokhi) January 11, 2022

Me not getting the wordle on the 6th try. pic.twitter.com/UJebipPh4Y — Jhusky 🤍💙💚 (@JhuskyDuh) January 10, 2022

Waiting for tomorrow’s wordle pic.twitter.com/SbVUNYHGll — Abolish Private Insurance (@AdriBDiaz) January 11, 2022

Wordle 001

Gotham at the mercy of a fiendish foe: THE WORDLER pic.twitter.com/DCZ68Qxbo8 — Nick Takayama (@ntakayama) January 10, 2022

Me, every time y'all post one of them Wordle scores pic.twitter.com/wY6ZjBue1X — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) January 10, 2022

fighting for my life playing wordle pic.twitter.com/FV43R6230J — mad mal: fury road (2015) (@minimalloryyy) January 10, 2022

when other people are good at wordle it is because they are lucky. when I am good at wordle it is because I am smart. this is just the way I perceive it personally — eli: the way of water (@heymisterwallet) January 10, 2022

Go play it now! What's stopping you?