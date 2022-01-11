It's interesting how each time a new wave traps us in our houses, a new online game comes to rescue us from the wrath of boredom. Well, you might have successfully unlocked 2022 but will you be winning this five-letter word game which is the latest sensation of the new year?
Wordle isn't one of your run-of-the-mill games but is a brainteaser which has now hooked literally everyone onto it. Have a look at the memes and tweets about the game if you are as enthralled by it as Twitter is.
Read: What Is Wordle, The Five Letter Word Game People Are Going Gaga Over
wordle: name a 5-letter word— jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 6, 2022
my brain: …TUNA
wordle: literally any 5-letter word
my brain: …QUENCH
wordle: LITERALLY JUST TYPE IN THE FIRST 5-LETTER WORD THAT COMES INTO YOUR HEAD
my brain: …LOPPO?
wordle: A WORD. A REAL WORD THAT IS 5 LETTERS LONG
my brain: … BBBBB
Wordle pic.twitter.com/BktJ3OWMoB— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 5, 2022
Me staring at my remaining letters on Wordle after ten minutes and 4 incorrect guesses pic.twitter.com/rdgLgiC1ID— David (@betbinch) January 9, 2022
My brain trying to remember a single English word after two guesses on Wordle pic.twitter.com/7UpF9utOgc— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 9, 2022
I was playing Wordle and it got me thinking about how I could never guess the right words to say to you… pic.twitter.com/fgnPO8E4iU— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 10, 2022
Sometimes I feel like I’m alive during the wrong time, like maybe I would’ve been happier as an unthinking single-celled organism in the vast oceanic cauldrons of primordial earth. But then other times I’m like well I *am* enjoying Wordle.— mike castle (@magicmikecastle) January 10, 2022
wordle today, huh? pretty hard pic.twitter.com/WKm4oHluAT— BOO! 🦨🔞 (@unskunkable) January 10, 2022
Wordle 206 4/6— Ajitha Gopalakrishnan (@LowkeyLokhi) January 11, 2022
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Me: Already done with today's Wordle, what am I supposed to do for the rest of the day?
My to do list: pic.twitter.com/MGQpxeMcdX
Me not getting the wordle on the 6th try. pic.twitter.com/UJebipPh4Y— Jhusky 🤍💙💚 (@JhuskyDuh) January 10, 2022
Wordle 206 4/6— Matt McElheron (@MattMcElheron) January 11, 2022
🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/6FI4plDYRL
Waiting for tomorrow’s wordle pic.twitter.com/SbVUNYHGll— Abolish Private Insurance (@AdriBDiaz) January 11, 2022
Wordle 001— Nick Takayama (@ntakayama) January 10, 2022
Gotham at the mercy of a fiendish foe: THE WORDLER pic.twitter.com/DCZ68Qxbo8
wordle pic.twitter.com/nTRq4MGxXQ— “Todd Vaziri” (2022) (@tvaziri) January 10, 2022
fighting for my life playing wordle pic.twitter.com/FV43R6230J— mad mal: fury road (2015) (@minimalloryyy) January 10, 2022
when other people are good at wordle it is because they are lucky. when I am good at wordle it is because I am smart. this is just the way I perceive it personally— eli: the way of water (@heymisterwallet) January 10, 2022