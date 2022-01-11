It's interesting how each time a new wave traps us in our houses, a new online game comes to rescue us from the wrath of boredom. Well, you might have successfully unlocked 2022 but will you be winning this five-letter word game which is the latest sensation of the new year?

Wordle isn't one of your run-of-the-mill games but is a brainteaser which has now hooked literally everyone onto it. Have a look at the memes and tweets about the game if you are as enthralled by it as Twitter is. 

Read: What Is Wordle, The Five Letter Word Game People Are Going Gaga Over

Go play it now! What's stopping you?