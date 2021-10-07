If you think ‘I love you’ are the three magical words, then you probably never faced a rejection. While some rejections are simple and harmless, other what-the-heck responses make you realize that these words are definitely not that magical.

There are a number of people on Reddit, who shared the worst responses one can say when someone says 'I love you' to the person they love.

1. "See you in chemistry."

2. "Hah! Oh, wait. You're not joking, are you?"

3. “…that’s nice.

4. "As a friend right?"

5. "It'll pass."

6. "We need to talk."

7. "Ghosting has got to be the worst response. You don't know how they are feeling, you don't know what to say, and overall you don't know what's going to happen."

8. "Ew.

9. "Good to know."

10. "I'm hungry, let's get something to eat."

11. "Yeah, I know. I heard you the first time."
- layla2520

12. "Who are you?"

13. "Why wouldn’t you?"
- Lucky_Acr

14. "And I love you Sarah...I mean...Lisa...Shit."

15. "I prefer your sister."

16. "Yeah, so it's $150 an hour and if you want me to say it back it's going to cost extra."

17. "If only I could persuade your sister to say it."

18. “That makes one of us.”

19. *Read 20 Minutes Ago*

20. "Oh. But, wait I thought you were… gay?"

Well, better luck next time.