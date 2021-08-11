By now, names like Navika and Arnab have come to denote the absolute cesspool of low-brow journalism that pervades Indian airwaves. Over the last half decade, this new breed of reporter has spread its poison and given rise to such vile stupidity and blatant propaganda so as to make Joseph Goebbels proud. Thus, this list of rankings.  

#15 These reporters from ABP News claiming they're carrying out a 'Post-Mortem' on a mannequin.

#14 When this reporter dressed up as a soldier.

#13 When Navika Kumar asked Saif Ali Khan to bring Taimur on screen, but he was busy doing 'potty'.

#12 This India Today reporter who followed Deepika Padukone's car for what felt like an eternity and kept repeating the same line - that she was in the black car ahead.

#11 When Aaj Tak's Sweta Singh spoke at length about the GPS chip in the Rs 2000 notes while demonetisation was underway.  

She claimed that the note would be found even if it was buried 120 feet underground. 

#10 When a journalist jumped into a bathtub while reporting about Sridevi's death. 

#9 This reporter from Republic TV who shouted 'Oh f**k m*darch*d' on live TV while chasing Rhea Chakraborty in a car. 

#8 When Navika Kumar told a panelist who was speaking about India's GDP to 'Stop wasting the nation's time' and talk about Rhea Chakraborty instead.

#7 When Rahul Kanwal claimed to be in the thick of an anti-Naxal operation deep in the jungles of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. It was all a simulation.

#6 When Arnab Goswami went on that notorious tirade screaming 'Drugs do, mujhe drugs do!' 

#5 When Republic TV called Rihanna a 'Congress Neti' after she tweeted about the farmer's protests.

#4 When Times Now anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar read out the names of 30 'dead' Chinese soldiers based on a fake WhatsApp forward.

#3 When Arnab Goswami called Sonia Gandhi the 'biggest coward in this country' after allegedly being attacked by Congress workers.

#2 When Navika Kumar asked Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra if he had a girlfriend, and titled the video 'Good News For Girls'. WTF

#1 When Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News proclaimed the existence of UPSC Jihad, stating that Indian Muslims were conspiring to infiltrate the civil services.

Anyone else feel sick to their stomachs?