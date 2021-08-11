By now, names like Navika and Arnab have come to denote the absolute cesspool of low-brow journalism that pervades Indian airwaves. Over the last half decade, this new breed of reporter has spread its poison and given rise to such vile stupidity and blatant propaganda so as to make Joseph Goebbels proud. Thus, this list of rankings.

#15 These reporters from ABP News claiming they're carrying out a 'Post-Mortem' on a mannequin.

WATCH: Meanwhile, some “experts” are carrying out dummy “post-mortems” in the studios of ABP NEWS!! pic.twitter.com/Z5kfPRDmWA — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 2, 2020

#14 When this reporter dressed up as a soldier.

When actress Sridevi died they were inside the bathtub, after #Surgicalstrike2 they are dressed as soldiers, you can't beat news channels in such stupid gimmicks pic.twitter.com/dUlx65Re3u — Srikanth (@JayaHoIndia) February 26, 2019

#13 When Navika Kumar asked Saif Ali Khan to bring Taimur on screen, but he was busy doing 'potty'.

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

#12 This India Today reporter who followed Deepika Padukone's car for what felt like an eternity and kept repeating the same line - that she was in the black car ahead.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone had left for Goa airport to reach Mumbai. The top Bollywood actress has been summoned by the NCB tomorrow.



(@ashokasinghal2)#DrugsProbe #Bollywood #NCB pic.twitter.com/WBVC516V9a — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 24, 2020

#11 When Aaj Tak's Sweta Singh spoke at length about the GPS chip in the Rs 2000 notes while demonetisation was underway.

She claimed that the note would be found even if it was buried 120 feet underground.

'Journalists' in AAJ TAK led by Sweta Singh discussing 'nano technology GPS chip' in the new #rs2000notes. 😂😂😂 #DeMonetisation #BlackMoney pic.twitter.com/cKvhSSyH3t — Dr Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) November 18, 2016

#10 When a journalist jumped into a bathtub while reporting about Sridevi's death.

This one has reached Olympic level of stupidity - reporting from a bathtub. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/31S3SrjYue — Neelu 🐼 (@DrNeelakshiG) February 27, 2018

#9 This reporter from Republic TV who shouted 'Oh f**k m*darch*d' on live TV while chasing Rhea Chakraborty in a car.

LIVE Reporting-

इतिहास में मीडिया का यह दौर याद रखा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/DI8Ytq4F6D — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 4, 2020

#8 When Navika Kumar told a panelist who was speaking about India's GDP to 'Stop wasting the nation's time' and talk about Rhea Chakraborty instead.

#RheaLieCaughtOut | @TehseenP, Political Analyst dodges Navika Kumar’s question on SSR case instead speaks on India’s GDP rate. | @thenewshour pic.twitter.com/7pkl1RopXn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 31, 2020

#7 When Rahul Kanwal claimed to be in the thick of an anti-Naxal operation deep in the jungles of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. It was all a simulation.

As Naxal infested Bastar goes to the polls, #JabWeMet profiles India’s anti-Naxal forces. See what are the kind of challenges the CRPF’s Cobra commandos need to deal with in their battle against Naxal terrorists. https://t.co/fojVv45dOy — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) November 12, 2018

#6 When Arnab Goswami went on that notorious tirade screaming 'Drugs do, mujhe drugs do!'

Arnab is asking for drugs on national TV 😂😂#drugsdebate pic.twitter.com/RrKX6pkK61 — Ajitk0230 (@BoReD_GuY_0) September 25, 2020

#5 When Republic TV called Rihanna a 'Congress Neti' after she tweeted about the farmer's protests.

Republic TV is on another level 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RHo4OQBD79 — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) February 3, 2021

#4 When Times Now anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar read out the names of 30 'dead' Chinese soldiers based on a fake WhatsApp forward.

This is how @TimesNow anchors @navikakumar and @RShivshankar read out names of 30 Chinese Soldiers after they received a fake WhatsApp forward. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/j9wNppj0X3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 17, 2020

#3 When Arnab Goswami called Sonia Gandhi the 'biggest coward in this country' after allegedly being attacked by Congress workers.

#2 When Navika Kumar asked Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra if he had a girlfriend, and titled the video 'Good News For Girls'. WTF

#Exclusive BIG REVELATION by Neeraj Chopra | Good news for girls!



No, I don't have any girlfriend. My only focus as of now is sports: #Olympics #Gold medalist #NeerajChopra, tells Navika Kumar. | #TokyoOlympics #NeerajOnTimesNowNavbharat pic.twitter.com/QRGvmVVeWT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 10, 2021

#1 When Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News proclaimed the existence of UPSC Jihad, stating that Indian Muslims were conspiring to infiltrate the civil services.

[Breaking] Delhi HC issues notice in petition against Centre's nod to Sudarshan TV show on "UPSC Jihad"; No stay on broadcast https://t.co/zmFrV79q67 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) September 11, 2020

Anyone else feel sick to their stomachs?