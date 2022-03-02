From making news by writing unnecessarily exaggerated headlines to using filmy dialogues and tone, Indian media will go to any lengths to grab their viewers’ attention. And sometimes, even while reporting on serious issues, these news channels write such twisted headlines that make us shake our heads in disappointment.

There’s no doubt that everyone was shocked by the horrifying scenes of Russia invading Ukraine. While the grim situation left the entire world shocked, many of the Indian media reporters covered the news in the most inappropriate way possible.

Let’s have a look, shall we?

1. Because TRP ke liye kuch bhi chalega!

2. How is that even possible?

3. Give that graphic designer an award already.

4. And we are all like, "yeh kab hua bhai?"

5. We don't know about giving Ukraine 'sharan' but what we do know for a fact is that India abstained from voting on Ukraine at the UN Security Council.

6. It's never a good call to treat your leaders like God. Just look at world history!

Here's what the netizens think about these insensitive headlines:

Wtf does that mean? — Harbinder Kaur (@harbspeak) March 1, 2022

Is that for real 🤔 — Aarti (@aartic02) March 2, 2022

Zee ka channel hai to real hi hoga.! — Vishal (@vishal_can) March 2, 2022

Zee News should be declared as Entertainment Channel. — Ainul Huda (@AinulHudaAnsari) February 25, 2022

Is program ke director ko chullu bhar pani me doob marna chahiye. Hudd hai kuch bhi.. — Kaushik D (@KaushikD20) March 2, 2022

Thank God we stopped watching TV a long back. Atleast our kids are far away from this toxicity — Hu(wo)man (@Sanwali22) March 2, 2022

Kaha se laya h ye jaankari. Ya tu ukrain me h. Jitni advisory hai sari 24 ko release Hui h. Kuch bhi utha ke mat share kiya kro. Khud ko gyaani na socha kro. Itna defensive bhi nahi ban na ke kuch dikhayi hi na de. — Naveen Jangra (@nvn_jr) February 26, 2022

this is not entertainment. this is worst kind of propaganda..just for ratings — atul sharma (@atulysharma) February 25, 2022

Shame !! — Dhruv Rathee  (@Dhruv_rathii) February 25, 2022

The first rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine amounted to nothing. Today, as Russia intensified their attacks, 21 people lost their lives in Kharkiv shelling.