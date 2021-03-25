The pandemic hasn't been easy, but ever since the first lockdown in March 2020 to March 2021, we've all come a long way.
Throughout the year, we found things to laugh at, memes to make and routines to ruin. Here are our favourite memes that sum up what the year has been like:
na ghar se bahar nikalti hai aur na dil se.— Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) March 27, 2020
#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/b7iC1LGVXY— Tanjim #Tj 🇮🇳 (@TanjimVillain) June 30, 2020
I think lockdown is making me go a little crazy. Like I actually laugh out loud when I see a meme I think is funny now— lelé (@laurenwayman1) March 27, 2020
#LockdownExtended— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 1, 2020
Everyone to Lockdown: pic.twitter.com/XDXHvY8n27
Favourite thing about Lockdown 2020#JanataCurfewAnniversary pic.twitter.com/eP5YF3Jhdw— Sweet Poison (@haramikomal) March 22, 2021
Locusts chasing people in 2020. pic.twitter.com/o18iW9LKbV— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 28, 2020
Locust trying to eat artificial plants at my home pic.twitter.com/tThjR3DrtE— Akash (@vaderakash) May 28, 2020
I've been phetoing coffee with a spoon to make foam since bachpan, I just didn't know it's called dalgona coffee.— Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 30, 2020
Me, stepping out to buy vegetables— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020
Cops: pic.twitter.com/TRBp2VHQSS
HR completing his target last minute #ModiAt6 pic.twitter.com/7xQ4CAi7oP— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 20, 2020
Quarantine vibes during week 3, 4... 20? pic.twitter.com/AbqMasXzTm— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) April 11, 2020
When the wi-fi stops working pic.twitter.com/RKttiGpYXr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2020
My quarantine routine:— وير (@syawiers) March 21, 2020
5 am: tired
7 am: tired
10 am: tired
12 pm: tired
3 pm: tired
5 pm: tired
7 pm: tired
10 pm: tired
Bed time: ENNNNEERRGGYY
what’s y’alls new sleep schedule mine is 5 am to 2 pm :)— -_- (@imnotbecca) March 29, 2020
1 crore rupees for KBC - Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020
Modi ji's speech today#ModiAt6 #Modi pic.twitter.com/TaJBwKBblP— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) October 20, 2020
14 year old me listening to Manali Trance for the first time https://t.co/98aWKBj0Rk— k || DLM (@khushikeaansoo) August 29, 2020
Pre Independence:— Rajender Singh (@Rajenderpahl) May 21, 2020
Bhagat Singh
Post independence:
Sonu Sood.
That’s what a friend shared with me about my friend @sonusood who helped more than 5000 migrants reach their homes.
Proud of u brother. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/vVyxzEqMa0
Time traveler: What year is it?— adnan (@Adnerazzurri) April 17, 2020
Me: 2020
Time traveler: Oh the first year of quarantine!
Me: pic.twitter.com/hUudREDkKu
The whole internet right now😂#rashiben #gopibahu pic.twitter.com/jRVyGI0zOe— Dhruvi Makhecha (@Dhruvi_Makhecha) August 24, 2020
After PUBG ban PUBG player towards COD mobile and fortnight 😂#PUBG pic.twitter.com/6ViKEi3v5J— Tarun Sharma (@TarunSh98560650) September 2, 2020
Dear 2020, pic.twitter.com/Vyy19RCcpG— Sarcastic L💙ver (@Sardonios2) April 30, 2020
Kokila ben:— Haroon Rashid Qureshi (@harooonqureshi) August 24, 2020
I'm asking you for the very last time ki rosaday mein kon tha? pic.twitter.com/P4WJF2tStN
People who they are waiting for lockdown to get over on 3rd May *— Sarcastic L💙ver (@Sardonios2) April 25, 2020
Lockdown : pic.twitter.com/MrIje3lQwY
What a rollercoaster year it has been.