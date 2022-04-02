Indian food is known for its tongue-tingling flavour, delicious measurements of ingredients and aroma. There are so many forms of "Indian food" too, in every region, and even households of the country. With masaale daans and complete disregard for measuring tools, every spice and vegetable has its own reason, making food more flavourful. One thing that remains constant, though, is the priority to not waste any amount of food.



Why put the utensil to wash as is if there is food still stuck to it? Pour water, swirl and put it in! Arguably...it enhances the flavour. Don't ask me why, but it just adds to the experience.

This Twitter thread left people appreciating and in splits at a Youtube comment that spoke of this exact phenomenon of appreciating the food scrapings and masala the most.

It truly is a gesture to "respect the culture", as melodramatic as it sounds.

It is known in Indian households that every bit can be reused, or at least, used to its complete potential- from old t-shirts, household items to leftover food. Hum toh bachpan se recycle karte aae hain.

Listen , americans would be amazed at the amount of time i spend scraping masala off the sides of the dish while cooking , it’s honestly the tastiest part. Throwing it away without doing a rinse is blasphemy — Jithin John (@jithinjohn89) March 25, 2022

Truth was spoken. Ma’am we can’t waste one tsp also of paste! All cooking gods will be so pissed. — Dr. Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) March 25, 2022

It really is blasphemy to my ancestors, whom I can hear yelling, "Arre, usme khaana bacha hai! Aise kaise rakh diya?"

Sorry, Naani.

What the hell is Kadhi mix!!! https://t.co/zm8pwflhYe — Gargi (@gargidhote) March 25, 2022

Some users were concerned about the use of the Karhi mix too. Ghar ka khaana > pre-packaged food!

The one good thing about India - don't waste food. — Fathima (@fathi_h24) March 25, 2022

This is the perfect tweet to end off everything on. Do NOT waste food, otherwise desi Twitter will roast you.