Spotify Wrap might have told you what you like listening to, but let's be honest, it's not very accurate, is it? You're not feeling wistful listening to Iron Maiden, are you? Zomato Wrap, on the other hand, could be damning evidence against you. I mean, you say you don't like eating junk food, but that Dominoes coupon has changed your mind a few times, hasn't it?

Just remember that "Pay Later" doesn't mean free, okay? They have to run a business too.