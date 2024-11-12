Ever scrolled through an Indian dating app and felt like you’ve seen the same guy over and over again? Don’t worry; you’re not losing it. There’s a whole roster of characters you’re bound to meet on every dating app in the country, whether you’re ready for them or not. From the guy who only talks about his last trip to Goa (even though it was six years ago) to the “fitness enthusiast” whose entire personality is lifting weights, the usual suspects are always there, lurking and waiting to pop up with a “Hey, u up?” at 2 AM.

So, brace yourself for the all-too-familiar lineup. These are the 10 types of guys you’re practically guaranteed to encounter, each with his unique brand of hilarity, cringe, and occasionally, charm.

Here are some of the most hilarious tinder bios:

1. The “Not Here to Make Friends” Guy

His bio screams, “I’m only here for serious business.” You’ll spot him because he’s already written a manifesto about how he’s “not here to waste time.” This guy wants you to know he’s not interested in “small talk.” But fun fact: you message him, and guess what? You get ghosted. Classic.

2. The Gym Rat Flexer

Profile pic? Him in the gym. Bio? “Fitness is life.” Chats? Mostly about protein shakes and leg day. Let’s just say, if your swipe right game isn’t as strong as your bicep curls, don’t even bother. Swipe left if you’d rather skip that “what’s your squat weight?” interrogation.

3. The Spiritual Healer

They’ll mention “energy connections,” have their zodiac sign in the bio, and drop lines like “seeking a high-vibe partner.” They promise to “heal your soul,” which usually translates to them ghosting you right after asking your birth time and place to “check compatibility.”

4. The Travel Junkie (But Only To Goa)

Their bio’s a classic: “Traveller | Wanderer | Goa Is Life ” And yes, every. single. picture is either by the beach or a Goa shack. If you’re looking for someone who thinks travel begins and ends in Baga Beach, here’s your person.

5. The Mr. Overachiever

MBA from IIM, six-figure salary, and yet somehow on Tinder with his business formals on in every photo. His bio reads like a LinkedIn profile, and yes, he will absolutely sell you on the fact that he’s a “high-value man.” Good luck, madam.

6. The Man of Few Words (Literally None)

Name: “M.” Bio: Blank. Job: Blank. Pics: Either with friends or a dog that’s not even his. This profile makes you wonder if he’s a spy or if he just has zero idea what’s happening. Swipe left, please.

7. The Meme Lord

Every pic? Screenshots of random memes, usually slightly offensive. Bio? “If you don’t get my humour, we won’t work.” This guy lives for chaotic energy and will most likely slide into your DMs with a TikTok link or a dad joke that makes you regret that right swipe immediately.

8. The Mysterious One (With Sunglasses In Every Pic)

You’ll never see his eyes. Every single picture has him wearing sunnies, even indoors. You’re left wondering if he’s hiding a mysterious scar or just doesn’t want anyone to ever know what his face actually looks like.

9. The Hobby Show-Off

“Fitness trainer by day, DJ by night, and chef on weekends.” He has a new hobby every day, usually a way to impress women. Spoiler: he’ll probably ask you to show up for his 2 a.m. DJ set at a club that hasn’t even opened yet.

10. The Bio Poets

“Looking for the missing piece of my soul, the yin to my yang, the spark to my flame…” When did Tinder turn into a poetry slam? Swipe left if you’re not ready to join his lifelong quest for “the perfect muse.”

Met anyone of these yet?!