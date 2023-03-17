Many of us are familiar with how one of the things Delhi is known by is the phrase “Dilli se hoon bhench*d,” it’s practically synonymous with the city itself. So, it makes sense why Redditors are discussing what they think is Mumbai’s version of the phrase. I mean, we’re all a little curious about it, TBH! So here, read on to see what the internet thinks is a phrase that defines Mumbai and its people.
1. “Sorry bro, busy hoon.”
2. “Dekhta hu. Soch ke batata hu.“
– mesaee
3. “I also suggest: Aye k*treya“
– tadxb
4. “Kya dekhray l*vde?”
5. “Alibaug se aya kya.“
6. “Dilli boy: Tu janta nahi mera baap kaun hai
Mumbaikar: Terko bhi marunga aur tere baap ko bhi marunga.”
– xProximaB·
7. “Koi award do re isko.”
8. “Aee, tu jaa re.”
9. “Nikal na L*wde.“
10. “L*ude 80 hazaar ke shoes hai.”
11. “Mumbai mein area chalta hai, generic Mumbai ka koi brag nahi hai.“
12. “Delhiite:- Dilli se hu bhen**od
Le Mumbaikars:- mag kay puja karu kya l*audeya?“
– Akki_Fan
13. “Vada paav ka swaad tum kya jaano.”
14.”Side hutt.”
15. “Train rukne ke baad utrega kya?”
There are many, obviously.