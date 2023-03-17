Many of us are familiar with how one of the things Delhi is known by is the phrase “Dilli se hoon bhench*d,” it’s practically synonymous with the city itself. So, it makes sense why Redditors are discussing what they think is Mumbai’s version of the phrase. I mean, we’re all a little curious about it, TBH! So here, read on to see what the internet thinks is a phrase that defines Mumbai and its people.

1. “Sorry bro, busy hoon.”

Kitchen-Impression15

2. “Dekhta hu. Soch ke batata hu.

mesaee

3. “I also suggest: Aye k*treya

tadxb

4. “Kya dekhray l*vde?”

cardie-duncan

5. “Alibaug se aya kya.

Worldly-Arrival-5841

6. “Dilli boy: Tu janta nahi mera baap kaun hai

Mumbaikar: Terko bhi marunga aur tere baap ko bhi marunga.”

xProximaB·

7. “Koi award do re isko.”

siddhi_reddit9

8. “Aee, tu jaa re.”

nobles_musings

9. “Nikal na L*wde.

joegoldberg30

10. “L*ude 80 hazaar ke shoes hai.”

JaikishanB

11. “Mumbai mein area chalta hai, generic Mumbai ka koi brag nahi hai.

moronbehindthescreen

12. “Delhiite:- Dilli se hu bhen**od

Le Mumbaikars:- mag kay puja karu kya l*audeya?

Akki_Fan

13. “Vada paav ka swaad tum kya jaano.”

naturalizedcitizen

14.”Side hutt.”

hotmasalachai

15. “Train rukne ke baad utrega kya?”

Queasy_Masterpiece11

There are many, obviously.