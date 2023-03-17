Many of us are familiar with how one of the things Delhi is known by is the phrase “ Dilli se hoon bhench*d,” it’s practically synonymous with the city itself. So, it makes sense why Redditors are discussing what they think is Mumbai’s version of the phrase. I mean, we’re all a little curious about it, TBH! So here, read on to see what the internet thinks is a phrase that defines Mumbai and its people.

1. “Sorry bro, busy hoon.”

2. “ Dekhta hu. Soch ke batata hu.“

– mesaee

– tadxb

4. “ Kya dekhray l*vde?”

– cardie-duncan

5. “ Alibaug se aya kya.“

– Worldly-Arrival-5841

6. “ Dilli boy: Tu janta nahi mera baap kaun hai

– xProximaB·

7. “ Koi award do re isko.”

– siddhi_reddit9

8. “Aee, tu jaa re.”

– nobles_musings

9. “ Nikal na L*wde.“

10. “ L*ude 80 hazaar ke shoes hai.”

– JaikishanB

– moronbehindthescreen

12. “Delhiite:- Dilli se hu bhen**od

Le Mumbaikars:- mag kay puja karu kya l*audeya?“

13. “Vada paav ka swaad tum kya jaano.”

– naturalizedcitizen

– hotmasalachai

15. “ Train rukne ke baad utrega kya?”

– Queasy_Masterpiece11

There are many, obviously.