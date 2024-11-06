So, it’s official, Donald Trump is this close to reclaiming the Oval Office after a tense face-off with Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential race. With 267 electoral votes out of the 270 needed, Trump seems to have swept every crucial swing state, including Pennsylvania, inching his way back to the White House.
Now, while his die-hard fans (looking at you, Elon Musk) are probably popping champagne, the Kamala Harris camp is still processing the shock. A-listers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, JLo, and Rihanna, who vocally supported Harris, might just be regretting not booking a “post-election” vacation already.
And, as expected, Twitter’s pulling out all the stops, blending humour and disbelief into a meme festival that’s going viral. There’s even a Modi cameo, with fans imagining the “friendship goals” reunion between the two leaders.
Check out some of the posts below:
Whether you’re celebrating, commiserating, or just here for the memes, the internet has officially crowned Trump the comeback king. So grab some popcorn and let’s dive into the chaos that is Twitter right now!