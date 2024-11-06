So, it’s official, Donald Trump is this close to reclaiming the Oval Office after a tense face-off with Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential race. With 267 electoral votes out of the 270 needed, Trump seems to have swept every crucial swing state, including Pennsylvania, inching his way back to the White House.

Now, while his die-hard fans (looking at you, Elon Musk) are probably popping champagne, the Kamala Harris camp is still processing the shock. A-listers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, JLo, and Rihanna, who vocally supported Harris, might just be regretting not booking a “post-election” vacation already.

And, as expected, Twitter’s pulling out all the stops, blending humour and disbelief into a meme festival that’s going viral. There’s even a Modi cameo, with fans imagining the “friendship goals” reunion between the two leaders.

Check out some of the posts below:

“You ain’t eating these fucking cats.”



~ Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZiskDF5R92 — Jason A. Williams (@GoingParabolic) September 11, 2024

Kamala is gonna win Kamala is gonna win Kamala is gonna win Kamala is gonna win Kamala is gonna win Kamala is gonna win #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/atCXo6SrvX — brittany (@luvudifferent) November 6, 2024

Biden watching Kamala lose pic.twitter.com/PbMubCsJ4N — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) November 6, 2024

Joe Biden when he sees Kamala walking into the Whitehouse meeting room after losing the election. #Trump2024 #Election2024 #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/lg63q00uP9 — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) November 5, 2024

Kamala Harris at her campaign office tonight after the moral victory over Trump. Obama is also seen clapping. pic.twitter.com/I1Y8MbiEP7 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 6, 2024

Me waiting for KamalaHQ to make a post: pic.twitter.com/TL6x8pCeoc — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) November 6, 2024

Modi ji has seen Obama, Donald Trump, Biden, Kamala Harris & now Trump again. The other side keeps flipping, Modi ji is the constant. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 6, 2024

Kamala Harris just burned over a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/bcet2362zP — John (@BENGALSSBLIXWIN) November 6, 2024

Kamala Harris be like pic.twitter.com/boeM4d4bVO — From The Anvil – West Ham United ⚒ (@FromTheAnvilWHU) November 6, 2024

I’m so sorry Kamala, women, trans people, immigrants on DACA & anybody not white & or rich… we have failed you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sn5JTggefr — Leo (@drivebysolo) November 6, 2024

Whether you’re celebrating, commiserating, or just here for the memes, the internet has officially crowned Trump the comeback king. So grab some popcorn and let’s dive into the chaos that is Twitter right now!