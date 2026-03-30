The whole world said “Civic sense nahi hai kya,” and the capital decided to change that. For the good? No no, for the best!

Currently, Delhi is on the verge of a major overhaul of how it governs daily civic behaviour under the new proposed amendments to the DMC Act 1957 and the NDMC Act 1994 (collectively known as the ‘Acts’). Currently, the capital operates under an outdated system of nominal fines and criminal punishment for civic infractions. The new changes will replace this approach with a structured framework of significantly higher financial penalties for violations under the new Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, while modernising the existing provisions to ease the pressure on the courts and to promote better civic discipline through financial disincentives (penalties) rather than placing offenders in jail.

Delhi Civic Fines 2026: Why the Government Is Raising Penalties and Removing Jail Terms

So spoiler alert: there’s a major philosophical shift happening. Yes, meri Dilli badal rahi hai.

For many years, minor civic offences such as littering and unauthorised vending were governed by law with nominal civil penalties typically far less than the costs involved in complying with such laws. Some offences had penalties that were as little as ₹ 25.

(Isse mehenga toh aaj kal kurkure ka packet aata hai)

In many cases, offenders received an additional sanction of being sentenced to a period of incarceration as a consequence of committing a minor offence. Because of the small monetary penalty and the very serious sanction of incarceration, the current system was ineffective at both deterring offenders and providing a viable alternative.

SIGH!

The proposed revisions to the Acts as outlined in the Jan Vishwas Act, will look to “rationalise” the existing system for violations of law which are considered a minor civic offence. Prior to the amendments, the government found it necessary to impose sanctions on minor infractions that subject an offender to the possibility of incarceration. The new proposed amendments to the acts will eliminate the possibility of incarceration for most minor civic infringers.

Public Nuisance and Cleanliness Rules in Delhi: Higher Fines for Civic Offences

There are some huge changes in penalties relating to public behaviours and sanitation. Public urination, previously considered a relatively minor offence with very little consequence, is now going to draw a fine of ₹500, WOAH!

And wait, this is an increase from ₹50. If this isn’t cinema from the Delhi universe, we don’t know what is!

The new law also makes into effect acts that create public nuisances, including foul odours or unsanitary conditions.

Currently, not removing waste or filth draws a fine of ₹50. Now, a two-tiered enforcement procedure is going to be employed; first-time offenders will receive a warning, while multiple offenders will receive fines at the ₹500 level, thereby creating a mechanism to correct their behaviours, but still hold them accountable.

Delhi Street Vendors and Licence Rules: New Fines for Unlicensed Food Stalls and Hawking

This proposed idea will also affect small scale commercial activities in our area. Those in this sector, who have been operating their business without all appropriate licences or permits, will be penalised.

(RIP to our favourite illegal chatpati stalls).

All previously unlicensed food sellers/stalls will now be fined up to ₹1,000 (up from ₹100). All sellers of food, where selling food with an unlicensed business or establishment, will also be fined up to ₹1,000.

Vending without a proper licence will see a more modest increase from ₹100 to ₹200. However, the cumulative effect of these changes indicates there is a tougher-than-ever approach being employed with regard to informal economic activities that do not operate in accordance with established regulatory frameworks.

For businesses operating in the NDMC jurisdiction, the proposed framework will be developed with an emphasis on accommodating small vendors and providing first-time offenders with warnings prior to imposing monetary penalties.

Animal Rules in Delhi: ₹1,000 Fine for Pet Dogs Without Leash and Public Cattle Use

The amendments also deal with concerns surrounding animals in several of the city’s public areas. In the past, the punishment for untying animals or for milking cows in public streets was a nominal daily charge in addition to a fine of ₹100 (less than U.S $5). This has since been changed to one single penalty of ₹1,000 for either offence.

Another HUGE increase is the penalty for allowing a pet to roam without a lead. This penalty has been raised to ₹1,000 from ₹50 for the same offence.

Delhi Municipal Violations: Increased Penalties for Obstruction, Illegal Structures, and Unsafe Buildings

Penalties for urban infrastructure-related offences are also anticipated to be increased. For example, obstructing municipal officials will now carry a penalty of 500 rupees, an increase from 200 rupees. The penalty for constructing a building that obstructs public streets or thoroughfares without first obtaining permission will be in line with the severity of the offence, and range from ₹100 to ₹5,000.

The penalty for occupying a building without a completion certificate or for not vacating an unsafe building will increase from ₹200 to ₹1,000 as well. These proposed changes to the penalties are an effort to increase compliance with construction and urban planning regulations, both of which have been longstanding issues of concern in regard to the overall governance of the city.

The penalties for property damage and negligence will also be increased (and HOW!)

The previous fine for graffiti on house numbers was ₹50. The fine for this offence will be increased to ₹1,000. Tenfold growth proves serious intent of promoting fundamental duties of citizenship with significant deterrence created to support this promotion.

Art comes at a price now, and it’s not pretty!

Decriminalisation of Minor Offences in Delhi: What the Jan Vishwas Bill Changes

The amendments provide several exciting changes to the system of civic governance in Delhi, one of which is the decriminalization of a large number of civic offenses. Official figures indicate that there will be 145 decriminalized offenses; of these offenses, 68 will be decriminalized from offenses subject to fines and/or incarceration to only fines; and 26 offenses will be completely removed from the criminal code.

Decriminalization will create a substantial decrease in the legal burden upon the people and the courts. Removing incarceration and potential incarceration for minor violations will promote increased fairness and efficiency in the enforcement of civic offenses.

For example, in the past, individuals found to have violated municipal bye-laws could have received up to three months’ imprisonment plus a fine; with these amendments, individuals will only be able to receive a maximum of ₹500 without the possibility of incarceration.

All Minor Offences Are Fully Decriminalized

All minor violations will no longer be penalized by way of fines. Therefore, violations of depositing waste in specific areas, washing clothes in unauthorized areas, not notifying of vacant properties, or damaging streetlights no longer will be classified as civic offenses.

Civic sense is no longer just a trend, it’s a reality and we gotta face it with owl eyes.

Property Tax Reform in Delhi: Unit Area Method (UAM) and Reduced Tax Rates

There are also property tax reforms that are included within the NDMC amendments. The proposed change from the current rental value basis of taxing to implementing the new unit area method (UAM) for property taxes will help to rationalize property taxes and to reduce the maximum property tax rate from 30% to 20% to provide financial relief to property owners.