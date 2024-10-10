India has many examples of big businesses today, that are making waves worldwide. Take a look at some of these names and where they began their journeys from.
1. Tata Steel, Jharkhand
Fact sheet: Tata Steel was established in India as Asia’s first integrated private steel company in 1907. With this, they also developed India’s first industrial city at Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand).
2. DLF, Delhi
Fact sheet: Founded in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, DLF commenced its work with the creation of 22 urban colonies in Delhi.
3. Haldiram’s, Rajasthan
Fact sheet: The story of the brand dates back to 1937 to Bikaner town in Rajasthan where Haldiram’s was a small snack shop owned by Gangabisanji Agarwal.
4. ITC, Kolkata
Fact sheet: In 1975, ITC launched its Hotels business with the acquisition of a hotel in Chennai, now named as Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels.
5. Zerodha, Karnataka
Fact sheet: Within 15 months from when the business was started, Zerodha earned almost 7000 clients and doing a turnover of Rs. 1000 to 1500 crores per day.
6. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kerala
Fact sheet: In 1993, M.P. Ahammed, a copra dealer from northern Kerala, set up the brand’s first 200-sq-ft shop in Kozhikode, Kerala.
7. Royal Enfield (India), Tamil Nadu
Fact sheet: In 1949, K. R. Sundaram Iyer launched Madras Motors to import British motorcycles into India, including Royal Enfields.
8. Himalaya, Uttarakhand
Fact sheet: The company created Serpina, the world’s first natural antihypertensive drug and launched it in 1934.
9. ICICI Bank, Gujarat
Fact sheet: ICICI Bank became the first Indian company and non-Japan Asian bank to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1999.
10. Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys, Wipro – Maharashtra
Fact sheet: Reliance was the first Indian company to go public in 1977.