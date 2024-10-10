India has many examples of big businesses today, that are making waves worldwide. Take a look at some of these names and where they began their journeys from.

1. Tata Steel, Jharkhand

Fact sheet: Tata Steel was established in India as Asia’s first integrated private steel company in 1907. With this, they also developed India’s first industrial city at Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand).

2. DLF, Delhi

Fact sheet: Founded in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, DLF commenced its work with the creation of 22 urban colonies in Delhi.

3. Haldiram’s, Rajasthan

Fact sheet: The story of the brand dates back to 1937 to Bikaner town in Rajasthan where Haldiram’s was a small snack shop owned by Gangabisanji Agarwal.

4. ITC, Kolkata

Fact sheet: In 1975, ITC launched its Hotels business with the acquisition of a hotel in Chennai, now named as Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels.

5. Zerodha, Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact sheet: Within 15 months from when the business was started, Zerodha earned almost 7000 clients and doing a turnover of Rs. 1000 to 1500 crores per day.

6. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kerala

Fact sheet: In 1993, M.P. Ahammed, a copra dealer from northern Kerala, set up the brand’s first 200-sq-ft shop in Kozhikode, Kerala.



7. Royal Enfield (India), Tamil Nadu

Fact sheet: In 1949, K. R. Sundaram Iyer launched Madras Motors to import British motorcycles into India, including Royal Enfields.

8. Himalaya, Uttarakhand

Fact sheet: The company created Serpina, the world’s first natural antihypertensive drug and launched it in 1934.

9. ICICI Bank, Gujarat

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact sheet: ICICI Bank became the first Indian company and non-Japan Asian bank to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1999.



10. Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys, Wipro – Maharashtra

Fact sheet: Reliance was the first Indian company to go public in 1977.