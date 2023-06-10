Just like everything else, languages and words keep changing and evolving over time. From poems and ghazals to memes and puns, we have come a long way. However, there are some ancient words, whose meanings remain relevant even now.

Here, we have curated a list of ancient words and their meanings which flawlessly define the current culture and make total sense. Some of these have been taken from Instagram account The Language Nerds. you can follow them here.

Credits: BBC

1. Fudgel: Pretending to work while actually doing nothing.

Credits: Pexels

2. Merry-Go-Sorry: A mixture of joy and sorrow.

Credits: Pexels

3. Ear-Rent: The figurative cost to a person of listening to a trivial or incessant talk.

Credits: Pexels

4. Shivviness: The uncomfortable feeling of wearing new underwear.

Credits: Pexels

5. Wonder-Wench: A feminine term of endearment for a sweetheart.

Credits: Pexels

6. Schnapsidee: A crazy or impractical idea that seems ingenious when you’re drunk.

Credits: Pexels

7. Dysania: Extreme difficulty getting out of bed in the morning.

Credits: Pexels

8. Scurryfunge: A hasty tidying of the house between the time you see a neighbor and the time she knocks on the door.

Credits: Pexels

9. Twattling: Gossiping idly about unimportant things.

Credits: Pexels

10. Uhtceare: Lying awake and worrying about the day ahead.

Credits: Pexels

11. Boreism: The act or condition of being a bore.

Credits: Pexels

12. Abligurition: Spending lavish amounts of money on food.

Credits: Pexels

13. Proditomania: The irrational belief that everyone around you is a traitor.

14. Loitersacke: A lazy, loitering fellow.

Credits: Pexels

15. Cacoethes: Irresistible urge to do something inadvisable.

Credits: Pexels

We wish these words were still in use. I mean ‘fudgel’ sounds so damn accurate!