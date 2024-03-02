It is impossible to not talk about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities because they are something else… truly. It’s as if every time the Ambanis throw a party, we get all curious to see what’s new – what’s rich. This time as well, there is just a lot of luxury, and well, money. For instance, the pre-wedding festivities themselves are quite grand. So, this made us want to take a look at the big fat Ambani weddings, because nothing else comes close.

Here are the numbers associated with all of them, so you can comprehend things yourself:

1. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding cost over ₹700 crore.

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December 2018, with the wedding expenses surpassing ₹700 crore. The celebrations spanned across a number of days and had various industrialists, celebrities, and other guests.

2. Isha Ambani’s wedding card cost ₹3 lakh.

The wedding card, which was a box, cost ₹3 lakh a piece. The design was intricate where the initial page of the invitation featured a gold-embellished look. Upon opening the card, the Gayatri Mantra played from the opulent box.

3. Rihanna is being paid ₹74 crore to perform at Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities.

Reportedly, the artist arrived in Jamnagar on February 29 to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. However, of course, her gig doesn’t cost less. She’s being compensated approximately ₹65 to 74 crore for her performance at the functions.

4. Beyonce’s gig costed around ₹33 crore.

This is not the first time that the Ambanis have invited a global artist to perform at a wedding function. For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet ceremony, Beyonce reportedly charged around ₹33 crore for her performance. The event took place in Udaipur, and it was nothing we had witnessed before.

5. Maroon 5, on the other hand, charged ₹12 crore.

After that, Maroon 5 performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai. Unsurprisingly, the band charged somewhere around ₹12 crore for their appearance. So this practice of inviting global artists to shaadi events has been a constant one.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Isha Ambani’s wedding lehenga cost ₹90 crore.

We hardly ever get over Isha Ambani’s wardrobe, but that’s not it when it comes to fashion. Apparently, she wore a bridal lehenga that cost ₹90 crore. According to sources, the red and gold outfit is now showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

7. Anant and Radhika received an engagement gift worth ₹4.5 crore.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant received a lavish gift from Mukesh Ambani on their engagement – which was a Bentley Continental GTC Speed which cost around ₹4.5 crore. This very luxurious British-made car, is reportedly also also owned by celebrities like Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan.

8. Shloka Mehta got a wedding gift worth ₹451 crore.

At the wedding, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law the extravagant Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace. This luxurious diamond accessory is priced at ₹451 crore, and has a flawless 40.48-carat yellow diamond at the heart of a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace.

What else can we say but, living like the Ambanis looks like living in a glamorous show.