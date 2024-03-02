Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married. But before that, there are ‘smaller’ pre-wedding festivities taking place in Jamnagar. Since this is an Ambani wedding, we are getting to see things we never expected – yet again. However, the provisions that they have for the guests, including the big and small services are especially luxurious. I mean, luxury is an understatement at this point.

See for yourself:

1. Guests were put into tents.

The pre-wedding festivities have now started at Jamnagar, and everything looks grand. This includes the stay that has been arranged for the guests. Saina Nehwal shared a video, captioned ‘The perfect Ambani wedding’, where she shows the luxurious tents that the guests are staying in.

2. A visit to the animal rescue centre.

As a part of the events, the itinerary includes a day dedicated to the animal rehabilitation centre called Vantara. Guests are expected to wear attire themed around “jungle fever” for this visit. There are other event like ‘a potpourri of desi activities’ and walks mentioned in this itinerary.

3. A carnival to begin the functions.

The family also organized an event called the “Mela Rouge” to showcase the richness of Indian culture with a celebration. Reportedly, there is an elaborate carnival setting with a Ferris wheel. The attire guideline for the evening is “Dazzling Desi Romance,” which was also given in an apparent mood board.

4. Chartered plains for guests arriving from Mumbai.

According to a report, the Ambani family is providing chartered flights for guests traveling from Mumbai or Delhi to the pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. The invitation also says that is excess luggage is not accommodated on the same flight, arrangements will be made to ensure its prompt delivery.

5. On the other hand, there are simple buses to drive guests to the venues.

The Ambanis are a desi family in the end. Understandably, there is a bus taking all the guests from the airport to the venue. A viral video showed celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Kapoor, and Natasha Dalal boarding a bus in Jamnagar. The internet loves it.

i wish bollywood celebs recreated this iconic song in the bus to the ambani wedding come on pic.twitter.com/xTcyh6A5js — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 1, 2024

6. Hair-makeup and other services for guests.

Since this is a rich wedding, there are things that we cannot comprehend. For instance, a report suggests that the invite also mentioned lavish services curated by the Ambanis for guests at the three-day pre-wedding celebration. These include laundry services, express steaming for clothing, saree draping assistance, hairstyling, and professional makeup services.

Suddenly, I have found another reason to not attend family weddings – they are not hosted by the Ambanis.