Barbie dolls were the favorite companions for most of us. We loved dressing these light-skinned dolls in dazzling bright colors, high heels and a full face of makeup – to make them ‘beautiful’.

However, we never realized that there’s a fine line between actual beauty and the bizarre ‘beauty standards’ set by our society.

Nevertheless, the brand changed its perception and re-introduced its dolls with four body types and seven skin tones.

And now, to make its range more diverse and inclusive, the iconic doll brand has launched its first-ever doll with Down Syndrome!

Credits: Reuters

The Mattel Barbie Fashionistas, the line that seeks to offer children more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities, is launching the dolls.

Reportedly, the brand would closely work on the doll’s shape, features, clothing, accessory and packaging to make sure that it represents the syndrome correctly.

Credits: Reuters

The dolls would also be dressed in patterns and symbols associated with the syndrome and the orthotic sneakers, which are donned by people with the syndrome.

Credits: Entertainment Tonight