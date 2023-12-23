Well, each year adds a flavour to life – memories to cherish, wounds to heal, and wisdom to rejuvenate.

As we navigate our personal journeys second by second, there are certain events that chronicle our lives. These could be totally disconnected from our personal lives, but they carve an impression upon us. It could be the pride in our country’s campaigns or a heartwarming feeling to see a bunch of people ecstatic. Now that we’re literally counting the days till 2024, the time has come to rewind the clock and revisit some big moments that became our memories this year.

1. RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Best Original Song foreshadowed how successful this year would be for the Indian entertainment industry.

It was only the beginning!

2. And then rocking at the 95th Academy Awards & becoming the first song from an Indian film to bring home the Oscar.

3. But it wasn’t just ‘RRR’ that brought pride to the Indian Entertainment Industry as ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘ bagged the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film

4. We went to the moon! ISRO pulled off a remarkable feat with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole.

5. And then began our journey towards the sun! Aditya-L1 Mission is India’s first mission to study the sun.

Launched 10 days after Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 is reportedly expected to reach the Earth’s halo orbit L-1 on January 6, 2024.

6. The ‘Barbenheimer’ fever reached us as well

7. The year of sports! Team India dominated the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Well, and what’s 2023 without recalling our innumerable sports victories? ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in particular, saw our national team at its best, recording a remarkable streak of 10 back-to-back victories. Unfortunately, we couldn’t lift the trophy, but this year’s tournament will always be remembered for the brand of cricket Team India played.

8. And our women’s team won the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T-20 Championship title

9. Additionally, we recorded our highest-ever medal tally at the Asian Games with a remarkable 107-medal haul.

With 28 Gold, 38 Silver, and 41 Bronze, India ranked 4th at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

10. Taylor Swift took over Indian theatres cos it was a long time comin’

While experiencing the Eras tour couldn’t be a reality for the Indian Swifties, we sure manifested its movie.

11. SRK reclaimed his throne & proved he really is the last of the stars

On its release, SRK’s Pathaan became the highest-grossing film for Indian cinema in 2023 with ₹1,050.30 crore worldwide gross until the actor broke his own record with Jawan, which collected ₹1,148.32 crore globally.

