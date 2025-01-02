For a huge chunk of Netizens reading this, the 31st night meant ‘party’, right? Some of you might have gone outside, to clubs or pubs. Most of us Indians though, have adopted the fairly new culture of house parties: an in-house DJ, some card games, and a lot of BYOBs. However, what keeps the party going? The vibes? For sure. Alcohol? One hundred percent. But apart from that, there’s something that never lets the party die down – the quick delivery apps. One chip packet torn after the other, one cola spilled over the platter, we get everything even before our upset-stomach friend completed his round trip from hell.

It was also a party for the big guns at these Q-commerce platforms and they wanted to make this a spectacle on social media. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan shared multiple posts on X conveying the record-breaking order numbers to their followers.

Just some of the milestones we hit on Blinkit today 👇



– highest ever orders in a day

– highest OPM (orders per minute)

– highest OPH (orders per hour)

– highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day

– most chips sold in a day

– most grapes sold in a day 😅



Thank you… — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

No wonder leading the order list were our Indian party essentials, chakhna and mixer.

Enroute right now👇



2,34,512 packets of aloo bhujia

45,531 cans of tonic water

6,834 packets of ice cubes

1003 lipsticks

762 lighters



All should be delivered in the next 10 minutes. Party's just getting started! — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

You know what those tonic water cans were for (Oh my GnT). We know how we forget to freeze those ice cubes for our ‘on the rocks’. And no matter how much we tell everyone we love Pringles, Aloo Bhujia is where our heart lies. However, of course, the choice of packaged chakhna for our generation is chips.

Just saw this! We hit peak of 853 orders for chips/minute

Vishal please ask your gharwale to calm down 👀 https://t.co/RyzxgDLvnu — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) December 31, 2024

The following tweet represents the presence of the clan called ‘the responsibles’ in the house parties. From condoms to PartySmart, From water bottles to ENOs, the brigade was prepared for any kind of hazards.

1,22,356 packs of condoms

45,531 bottles of mineral water

22,322 Partysmart

2,434 Eno



..are enroute right now! Prep for after party? 😅 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

One curious soul also enquired about the choice of weapons for the battles. I am sure he must be a stats nerd. Or a Baskin-Robins enthusiast. Only if CAT had given these kinds of pie-charts…

And if you thought that was bizarre, wait till you learn about what the chaddi aunty has.

Another product which I didn't expect will be ordered in high quantities – men's underwear 🧐



Chart comparing today vs last tuesday 👇 pic.twitter.com/SRWfb0mi3U — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

Wait, how can you forget the ritual of the year? All those pictures on social media you saw of people crouching under their tables having grapes in their hands? Well, it might have been delivered by farm Q-commerce. Even the CEO seemed confused about the high orders of the particular fruit. I mean you can’t just ferment grapes into wines in the matter of an hour, right?

We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day 🤯



And thank you to everyone who explained the tradition in the replies! https://t.co/HOshQuOotK — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

Those people who couldn’t be there with their loved ones also brought the party to them from far away. A bunch of packaged items can’t fill the void of people but hey, sometimes capitalism ain’t that bad, yeah?

This might be the sweetest data point of the night: 1 in every 8 orders today has been placed through the ‘Order for Others’ flow! Surpassing both Mother’s Day and Valentine's Day 🧡 — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) December 31, 2024

Love knows no borders! 🌍



Tonight, the top countries sending love and gifts to family in India are the US, the UK, and Australia 🧡 — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) December 31, 2024

However, amid all these parties of everyone, take a moment out, and think who wasn’t parting that day? Our instant Santas for the day, our delivery partners. Sure, one can argue that they were making those hours count so they could party later, but did we ask the question if the money they got was enough to party? Comedian Kunal Kamra, continuing with his encounters with entitled CEOs enquired about the wages the delivery partners were getting paid.

Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your “Delivery Partners” in 2024… https://t.co/v0yBlvobCQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

Certainly, there were instances of a good amount of tips being provided to the delivery partners, but we know how we Indians feel about paying ‘extra’ for a tip.

Someone from Hyderabad just gave the highest tip of the day (₹2500) to one of our delivery partners!



And the city which has tipped the most today is Bengaluru with a total of ₹1,79,735 in tips 🙌 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

We all know the condition of the gig workers in our country. How many times do they have to risk their lives for some lazy entitled prick who refuses to get out of his boxers? The minimal wages for which they have to ride their bikes in the weather where we like to just have our chai and pakora.

While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side.



Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren’t job creators.



They are landlords without owning any land.



They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

I don’t have the financial knowledge to crack the code for them to get their respectable amount of pay. However, for now, I have a simple and immediate first-aid. Can we just be a little kinder to them? Ask them for a glass of water. I know it probably wouldn’t give them much to party, but hey, a little kindness might just elevate ours.