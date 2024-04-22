The internet can be an awful space on some days. The power associated with social media gives people a sense of voice in a lot of good ways, but with it, also comes the other spectrum of things. Trolling is just one of those – where people use this power as a means to feed off of it. In a recent instance, the UP class 10 board topper was trolled for looking a certain way – and somehow, we have hit a new low.

After being declared the UP topper, Prachi Nigam was interviewed by a number of news outlets. With the videos accessible to people, for some reason, they felt the need to share opinions on how the student looked. Someone on Twitter (or X) went as far as to comment on how the student should “focus on her grooming”. It didn’t sit well with people that a girl has facial hair.

When these negative comments started surfacing on the internet, a number of other people pointed that these comments were wrong because the student could be dealing with health issues that we don’t know of. This is one of the reasons, but it’s not good enough. We find the constant need to comment on people’s looks and our opinions of what ‘perfection’ looks like. And that’s problematic because it is, and not just because we have to have a reason to stop.

This is UP board topper Prachi Nigam and she scored 98.5%



She should focus on grooming herself as wellpic.twitter.com/HhlW5rahFC — Ronak Misra (@RonakMisra) April 20, 2024

The accessibility that comes with social media should be a good thing, and if we somehow ruin that, then it says so much about people. Clearly, machines are not the bigger problem. In this case, especially, if people can stoop as low as to turn a good thing (a win, of sorts) into a conversation about a minor’s looks, then we know where we are.

PCOS is very common these days, my advice is based on importance of grooming only — Ronak Misra (@RonakMisra) April 20, 2024

Life is only gonna get tougher, she needs to embrace all the positives and negatives — Ronak Misra (@RonakMisra) April 20, 2024

Apparently most people are mocking the UP Board topper, Prachi Nigam because she didn’t go to the salon to get her facial hair waxed.



This simply proves that people will find almost anything to demean you no matter what !! — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) April 21, 2024

All the negativity Prachi Nigam facing for her looks despite being brilliant as a student and a topper. And then we also want to criticise Jahnavi Kapoor for getting work done. We can’t decide which side we are on but let’s always being down women no matter what. pic.twitter.com/Dd8wQnGyMJ — M (@mann_baawra) April 21, 2024

There are some sick people mocking UP board topper Prachi Nigam for her facial hair.

They are scum. Period.



So happy to see her parents and whole school celebrating her success. #PrachiNigam https://t.co/qh9CNFVA2J — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) April 20, 2024

There will always be unrealistic standards that come with being a woman. This is not even about just that, though. It’s about how deeply flawed we are when we get a kick out of the power that comes with being able to troll.