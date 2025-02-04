The famous saying “dil walon ki dilli” just got real when the Internet discovered a gem at the heart of the ‘city! In a world where people are charged heavily for even the bare minimum facilities, airports charge extraordinary prices for a cup of coffee and corporations are capitalizing on last-minute convenience needs and earning millions, this cab driver is offering more facilities than a flight. But that’s not it – everything that you will see in his car is absolutely free!

In a recent Reddit post on r/Delhi, a user shared his experience when he boarded a cab that looked no less than a convenience store. Comparing it with flights, he captioned the above image with “Found cab facilities better than flights…” and soon the post gained attraction with more than 7k likes and users sharing their own experiences with this generous driver.

The comments also identified the driver as Abdul Qadir, who has been covered by newspapers as the “Uber driver who’s never cancelled on his customers”. As per The Economic Times, Abdul is a 50+ years old driver who has gone above and beyond with his facilities, giving his customers a unique experience. He has converted his car into a mobile store with almost every facility. Starting from cold drinks, munchies, snacks, and candies to bottled mineral water, umbrellas, and tissue paper, he has a very thoughtful collection of complimentary goodies.

Source: The Economic Times

But that isn’t just it. He also offers a variety of medications like Dolo, Digene, Disperin, Citrazine, and others for emergency purposes. Along with that, he also stocks safety pins, shoe polish, toothpaste, powder, masks, ashtray, and newspapers. One cannot stop and think about all the thoughts he put into making a ride memorable for a passenger he will only meet once.

Revealing the reason why he decided to go to extra lengths for his customers, Abdul shared that he met a student at the New Delhi Railway Station during his usual day. But the student made multiple stops to prepare for an interview which made Abdul realize how much his passengers would benefit if he stocked up daily essentials.

Impressed by his hospitality, Reddit users shared their opinions in the thread, which has now gone viral.

Manifesting to get Abdul Qadri ji as my next Uber ride!