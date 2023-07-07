When we talk about soldiers or real life heroes, we often talk about their sacrifices on the battlefield. We talk about their work and what they did for the country. And we owe them that, after everything that they do. But it’s also important to talk about who they were as people – to talk about their lives outside of war. Captain Vikram Batra was one such person whose story and martyrdom we constantly think of, but his life was just as worthy of celebration.

There was a lot that Shershaah managed to share when it came to simple details about his life. But, there will always be more. One such simple, yet significant detail is about his love for Neugal Cafe. It is a small place located in the middle of the main market of Palampur and has a legacy of its own. This cafe is located on a hilltop with the view of Neugal Khud and the Dhauladhar range. There is also a stream that flows outside the cafe – which explains why Captain Batra loved it so much.

Every time he came home to Palampur on leave, he would visit the Neugal Cafe. Batra last came home on leave from the army in 1999, during Holi, for a few days. According to stories, he also met Dimple Cheema at the cafe when he visited before his last mission. It was like a ritual for him, which makes us see him as a person, just like us. Some sources even mention that this was the place where he said the words, “Ya toh tiranga lehrake aaunga, ya fir tirange mein lipta hua aunga.” This was also a significant moment in the film which was not altered, and he shared with his friend, Amit.

The cafe has been there for quite some time now, and it’s known for serving good beer. It is also said that Captain Vikram Batra enjoyed a cup of coffee every time he visited, and their coffee is worth a try. The Neugal Cafe is run by HPTDC (Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation), and it’s the perfect spot after you’re tired from sight-seeing.

Even in Shershaah, there were scenes where Batra would hang out with his friends at a tapri or a cafe, through his time in college. Neugal Cafe is his memory of sorts that still remains, and it’s a popular spot in his hometown for a lot of reasons. People still visit the place for a pahadi experience and the fact that it is associated with him makes it all the more special.