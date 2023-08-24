We were all following Chandrayaan-3 ever since it took off for the moon on July 14. Understandably, the news of its safe landing on the moon left the nation happy. It’s a notable win, and we must talk about it. But the landing on the moon also meant that news networks and anchors were about to get creative. So, they did. There were a number of channels reporting “from the moon” because why not? Some had backdrops inspired from Chandrayaan, others did a proper skit with costumes and everything.

And here’s a compilation for you to look at:

1.

2.

ADVERTISEMENT

3.

4.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.

6.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.

Just another day of Indian news channels trying hard to keep the entertainment intact.