Saans me thoda pollution na mila toh…Dilli ko saans aayi…Dilli ko saans aayi.

Petition to make “Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2” on Delhi’s constant and unhealthy love affair with high AQI pleaseeee! But this time, the capital rides with joy and these two lovers are taking a break to EVERYONE’s relief.

For the first time in almost 5 months, citizens of Delhi are finally breathing better and easier as AQI has dropped to 119.

Haan, hum bare minimum me hi khush ho jaate hain.

Authorities have officially removed all measures associated with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the recent significant decline in Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) averages over the last month. Delhi has received its best air quality results since October 2025, whatta flex bhyi!

The CCMA (Commission for Air Quality Management) made this announcement when the AQI reached 119 on Monday, thus placing it firmly within the “Moderate” range, below the range of AQI values that typically trigger emergency pollution action measures. The results of the AQI improved follow the recent rainfall events, big winds, and the weather conditions that allow for effective dispersion of airborne particulates collected across the city of Delhi, during the winter and early spring months.

Delhi Records It’s Best Air Quality in Several Months

The AQI average for Delhi for the previous 24 hours was measured at 119 (per day) on Monday at 4:00 pm. On Monday the AQI was at its lowest point of 97, prior to beginning to rise during the afternoon as sunlight became more prevalent.

This was the best AQI result in the capital over the last 5 years! All in all, these numbers are impressive to say the least.

According to The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality outdoors in Delhi from the 44 active air quality monitoring locations were as follows:

• 34 locations were rated “moderate” (AQI range 101–200)

• 10 locations were rated “satisfactory” (AQI range 51–100)

The lowest rating was the ITO location at AQI of 70, while the highest was 181 at Mandir Marg, both classified as moderate. Overall, officials state that the meteorological events over the past few days, including a little bit of rain and winds of up to 40 km/h, contributed to the change in the air quality and helped to break down the suspended particulates in the atmosphere.

OYEEEE Dilli me “Moderate” AQI aa gaya OYEEE

All (GRAP) Restrictions are Rescinded

With the improvement of the air quality, the CAQM has rescinded all restrictions of GRAP regarding the pollution control measures in Delhi-NCR. The city had been under Stage-1 GRAP restrictions since October 14, 2025, meaning that a significant percentage of pollution control measures had been imposed for several months.

The rescinding of restrictions means that some of the key restrictions no longer exist, which includes:

• The use of coal and firewood in tandoors found in restaurants and eating establishments is prohibited

• Diesel generators are strictly prohibited from use, unless in case of emergency

• Preventative actions to control pollution will no longer be in effect, such as intensive management of road dust

• Construction dust and industrial emissions will no longer be monitored as strictly.

According to officials, the decision was made due to the IMD’s and IITM’s forecast for air quality to remain in the “moderate” category for the next few days. The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) system is meant to improve the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and allow for the monitoring of air pollution over an extended period of time.

The GRAP is broken down into four (4) separate segments that trigger action when the Air Quality Index (AQI) steps across a specific threshold.

Stage 1: (AQI 201 to 300)

Preventative action – management of road dust, watering, and monitoring of emissions.

Stage 2: (AQI 301 to 400)

Additional measures are taken, such as restrictions on diesel generator use and hotspotting the sources of emissions.

Stage 3: (AQI 401 to 450)

Construction activity may be suspended, vehicle activity is regulated, and consideration is being given to school closures or telecommuting.

Stage 4: (AQI 451 and higher)

During this stage, the worst penalties are imposed, including a ban on all construction projects, restriction on the number of trucks entering Delhi, and additional emergency measures.

All of these actions and measures are constantly re-evaluated on a daily basis, using AQI data, in order to avoid a public health crisis as it relates to pollution levels.

The gradual lifting of GRA restrictions has occurred throughout 2021 and 2022 as air quality improved, as evidenced by air quality data.

For example, January 17, 2022 was the last time GRAP Stage 4 was implemented due to extremely poor air quality.-

On January 20, 2014, Delhi’s restrictions on air pollution (Stage 4) were lifted when air pollution levels fell significantly.

On January 22, 2014, the Stage 3 restrictions were also lifted because air pollution levels dropped below acceptable levels.

On February 18, 2014, after a month of declining air pollution levels, the remaining Stage 2 restrictions were lifted.

By March 2026, the remaining Stage 1 restrictions were lifted.

In response to real-time environmental data, Delhi’s pollution management strategy continues to evolve and change based on increasing/decreasing levels of pollution.

How did Delhi pull this move?

There are many reasons for the improvement of Delhi’s air quality; however, most are related to meteorological conditions rather than structural changes in the sources of air pollution.

These reasons include:

1. Increased Rain

Rain assists in the removal of particulate matter from the atmosphere that is considered harmful to public health. The rain washes away particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10 from the atmosphere.

2. Strong Winds

High wind speeds (up to 40 kmh) enable wind to move the pollutant load away from areas where it tends to be trapped because of inversion layers formed during temperature inversions.

3. Enhanced Vertical Mixing of Air

Cloud cover and temperature variations create enhanced vertical mixing of air between the surface of the earth and the parts of the atmosphere that usually hold pollutants close to the ground.

Weather Forecast Shows Continued Improvement

The pinch me moment for Delhi finally has come, as good times are not over yet.

Meteorologists expect continued improvements in the near term.

The IMD has issued another warning for a western disturbance, with rains and high winds expected across much of northwest India in the next few days. These disturbances usually allow for air quality to improve because they help remove some of the pollutants from the atmosphere.

The temperature will continue to remain steady:

• High temperatures will be approximately between 32-34 degrees celsius at the beginning of next week

• Highs will then fall to a range of 28-31 degrees celsius later next week due to increased clouds and rain

Authorities are hopeful that air quality will remain within the moderate range until at least March 19th, 2026.

Thu thu, Delhi 🙂