Is AI going to take over our jobs? Maybe, who knows what the future holds?! For now, it is struggling. Here is an example. A clothing brand called Generation has allegedly been using AI models on its website to sell clothes and people have caught them red-handed. There is a specific thread on the issue, and truly, once you know what’s going on, the pictures are hilarious.
Seems like their prompt was “a woman like Aishwarya Rai but not her”.
Not very smart editing, is it?
Hilarious!
Now, people seem to be a bit creeped out by this and we totally get it.
Shudders.
