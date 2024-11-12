Ask any person about what 11:11 means, and most of them will tell you that it’s not just a timestamp on the clock.

For ages now, people have tried to explore and explain the metaphysical realm for finding ways that fulfill their fancies. Astrology and numerology are two popular paths for unearthing answers for questions, receiving guidance for problems, and achieving dreams. They study astronomical objects like planetary movements and the moon’s phases, or dissect a person’s birthdate, all to chalk out their life’s blueprint and what’s the future holds.

For example, the year 2024 is the year of number ‘8’ in numerology. It signifies a balance between the spiritual and material realms, and is linked to victory, abundance, and overcoming odds.



A recent addition to this entire universe is the much-popular concept of manifestation that’s won followers across all age groups. By practising a set of principles and specific methods, it says, one can bring their desires into our very real world. For this, astrology and numerology also comprise many useful manifestation theories, along with angel numbers, powerful visualisation techniques, and vision boards are all a part of.

Keeping this in mind (and that with the year nearing it’s end, some good news could do us some good), take a look at the powerful days and dates still left in 2024 that can perhaps open the portal of happiness and wish-fulfilment for you.

1. November 12, 2024

With the New Moon in Scorpio, the day’s ideal for everything related to transformation, rebirth, and goal-setting. State out your deeply desired intentions and work on a detailed plan to manifest them. It’s also a good time for leaving old, inefficient patterns that don’t serve you. Take out some moments also for reflecting upon your emotional world and the role of intimacy in your life.

2. November 19, 2024

The First Quarter Moon will be in Aquarius, which for you translates to taking proper action for manifesting your already-set goals and dreams. You will receive the power to innovate, exercise your creativity better, and follow your individuality fearlessly.

3. November 24, 2024

On this date, the Full Moon will be in Gemini. This means that areas related to communication and learning can be successfully explored to your benefit. The day is also ideal for doing away with any mental obstructions, and seeking mental clarity. Try to boost your sense of self-expression.

4. November 28, 2024

Want to realise your career goals and welcome great prosperity in life? Mark 28th November in your manifestation calendar straight away. Practise thankfulness with gratitude-focused affirmations for anything you desire. The intentions you set out backed with gratitude will amplify them greatly and speed up your manifestation efforts by leaps.

5. November 29, 2024

Falling just before the Full Moon, the Waxing Gibbous Moon marks a time of reflection, refinement and growth. It will be in Cancer on this date, and hence ideal for turning all intentions related to home and relationships into reality. You can also manifest greater emotional security and better self-care goals with crystal-clear affirmations and other powerful methods.

6. December 21, 2024

The day marks the Winter Solstice, providing a solid cosmic opportunity for tweaking and reshaping your overdue aims and aspirations.

You can use tens of techniques to manifest your biggest desires- draw up a vision board outlining your wishes and even emotions; write out affirmations and read them up daily diligently to stay on track; or take out time to visualise in your mind how your dream life looks like. Harness the power of the abundant cosmic energy surrounding you on these blessed days for creating a life you truly seek!