In what sounds like the opening scene of a sci-fi thriller, Texas-based Colossal Biosciences has actually pulled off the unthinkable – they’ve brought the dire wolf back from extinction after a 12,500-year absence! Two male pups, dramatically named Romulus and Remus (because why not go full mythological when you’re already making history?), are now breathing, growling proof that science has officially entered “Jurassic Park territory.”

Using DNA wizardry that would make your biology teacher’s head spin, scientists extracted ancient genetic material and, through some serious genetic gymnastics, created these prehistoric canines. Harvard and MIT professor George Church, who co-founded Colossal, is practically doing victory laps around the lab, calling their cloning method revolutionary.

Here’s the kicker: these aren’t your typical puppy-dog-eyes wolves. Romulus and Remus apparently didn’t get the memo about being man’s best friend. They’re suspiciously antisocial, keeping their distance and looking thoroughly unimpressed by their human creators. Scientists are calling it “preserved ancient behavior,” but it sounds suspiciously like teenage angst to me!

For us in India, where wildlife conservation often means protecting tigers from selfie-seekers, this raises some wild questions. While Western scientists are resurrecting extinct creatures, we’re still trying to convince people that tigers aren’t just Instagram props.

Should we start shopping for DNA to bring back our own extinct species? Or perhaps focus on not losing the magnificent creatures we still have? Our ancient texts suggest harmony with nature rather than playing cosmic puppet master – but then again, they never had CRISPR technology.

The dire wolves now live in a high-security 2,000-acre compound watched by drones and cameras. One thing’s for sure – if Colossal delivers on their plans to resurrect mammoths, dodos, and Tasmanian tigers next, their security team deserves a serious raise!