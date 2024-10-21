Courtesy of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the beyond-rational and bedazzled lives of the richest people in Delhi and Bombay are again the talk of the town. The show gives a full-view into the extravagant lives of the super affluent residents of the two cities – and it’s all actually real! But surprisingly, this is just the tip of the ‘money-berg’. Check out the mind-boggling lengths to which their lifestyle goes!

1. “I have friends in South Delhi who drive a BMW, live in a swanky apartment, and shop without batting an eyelid. Night stay in a hotel ka matlab is 30,000 per night. 2 drivers, 1 full-time household help, unke kutte ka haircut 700 ka hai….mera naayi (barber) ab bhi 100 leta hai….. Kabhi baat ho toh kehte hain, we are middle class. Meri samajh se baahar hai but jab dost hain toh pyaar poora hai…”

–Jolly-Order-8888



2. “One of my friends is completing a degree in DY Patil. His parents got him an apartment next to his college so that he doesn’t have to travel too much, and he lives there with his girlfriend.”

–vedxts



3. “I am from the middle class and I have been living in South Delhi for many years. People are quite nice tbh… They have at least 3 cars, 24-hour security, 4-5 CCTV cameras, foreign bred dogs – my block has one great Dane and a Siberian Husky (GOT wala doggo)… A few folks are show offs, like they will wear big Gucci symbol waale t-shirts for walks, and carry LV, Birkin bags but I guess it’s like wearing Puma ke shirts for them.”

–Clean_Duck_551



4. “A colleague used to be driven in a 720d to office. She was barely 22-24, lived 10 minutes away from the office in the heart of Lower Parel. The driver would drop her off and then go back home to get her ‘freshly made lunch’. Then, he would come back around 4 to deliver her ‘coffee/tea/drink of the day+ snacks and take the empty lunch box home’. And then, he’d come back around 7 to pick her up.”

–ElunMuskmelon



5. “(Delhi) Mere bhi hai thode ameer (rich) dost. Fun rehti life, bhot pizza free ke khaye hai. Ek baar ek NGO me internship kari thi. First kaam usme mera donation collect karna tha, and most log 10-20 rupees dene me chindigiri kar rahe the. Amir dost se puchha, seedha 2000 ka note nikala usne. Uss month ke collection ka aadha quota tabhi khatam ho gaya.”

–ishan_anchit



6. “(Mumbai) A friend’s father rented a piece of mountain to do mining in UP’s Gorakhpur. The total rental was 400 crores for a 4-year contract.”

–PuzzleheadedPass7447



7. “At my first job at AMEX back in 2019, I once sold the platinum charge card to a guy who used to reside in Chattarpur. He tried getting his hands on the metal card for a long time but Amex refused him. I got him that card…. And he got so happy that he gifted me Nike Air Jordans, worth 60k. My dumbass didn’t take that.”

–UnCommon-Beast-1800



8. “My job requires me to visit houses across Mumbai to help them choose interior designing hardware. Last month, I went to a flat in Dadar West. It was a 3-floor penthouse and you could literally see the entire Sea Link from start to end from that house. The daughter of the owner was there that day and she was arguing about the colour of her jacuzzi.”

–Shrmkk



9. “I went with the advertising thekedar of Delhi, who owns most of the places we see billboards and display. He was distributing his son’s marriage card in his Mercedes, and I was hired to write the invited person’s name in calligraphy on each card on spot. This guy and his son would buy different Peter England shirts and wear them on the way – two brand new shirts to visit his relative and partners respectively along with luxury items to gift from GK and Gurugram.”

–Dishankdayal



10. “I had a friend in school who used to get dropped off in a Bentley. He was so influential that our annual meet was postponed because he was out of town. Living in Malabar Hill, his lifestyle was straight out of Hollywood. He would choose his ride to and from school, and he even had a bodyguard. Pretty wild, right?”

–rightmostcee



11. “My friend works closely for a billionaire who primarily lives in the Sainik Farm area. When this billionaire was constructing his house back in the early 2000s, he couldn’t get what he wanted in India. So he got most of the house pre-fabricated in China and got it shipped to India. I heard that he might have paid approx. 40 crores back in those days.”

–sirfcomment



12. “(Mumbai) I know of a help who is ready to leave at a moment’s notice to…order mushroom for himself which is delivered from Taiwan only for him & paid for by his masters!”

–BadAssKnight

13. “(Mumbai) One of my friends, who is very well-to-do, casually books 5-star hotels during weekends for our friend group so that we all can spend some time together and have fun.”

