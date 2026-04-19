A normal Friday night in Alaknanda, Delhi turned into a horrific news fodder when a 60-year-old man and his 40-year-old son were stabbed to death by a neighbor in their apartment complex. An acquaintance of the victims tried to break up the fight and also got injured.

Tara Apartments in Alaknanda is the disturbed site of this brutal crime that occurred at 6:15 PM. People in the apartment complex where the murders were committed have gone quiet, some don’t want to come out of their homes for fear of being attacked themselves.

Who Were Rakesh Sood And Karan Sood? Father-Son Victims In Delhi Murder Case

Two residents of Tara Apartments in O Block, namely Rakesh Sood, 60 years old and his son Karan Sood, 40 years old, are dead. They operated a real estate business together.

Rakesh’s family also includes Rakesh’s spouse and their two daughters.

What Happened At Tara Apartments? Inside The Alaknanda Double Murder Timeline

According to police and several news reports about the murder, the suspect, Asad, from the F Block of Tara Apartments, confronted the Soods on Friday evening. This confrontation turned into a lengthy and heated argument between the two families over previous disputes around parking and money issues.

During the confrontation, it was reported that Karan had just argued with Asad earlier that day, and that the altercation became physical. During the brawl, the suspect reportedly took out a weapon with a sharp edge and attacked Karan. Rakesh attempted to intervene and save his son from being attacked by an attacker, but he too was a victim of being injured by the attacker. Also, one of the cousins/relatives of the victims was also injured trying to help.

One neighbour provided a shocking account of what happened when they came outside of their house. “I was stepping down from my house when I saw a man stabbing Sood ji and his family members. I screamed, but the man stabbed all three of them and left.”

The same neighbour indicated that he experienced delays in police and ambulance response. “We called police and an ambulance, but nobody came on time. I had to take my own car out and put Karan in the boot. I took a driver’s help and rushed Karan to a nearby hospital in GK II.”

Another neighbour who came to the scene after hearing the commotion said “I was at home and rushed to the spot after hearing some commotion… there was a lot of blood everywhere, and police subsequently arrived.”

Hospital Delay Allegations In Delhi Murder Case After Alaknanda Stabbing

The tragedy has become even more distressing because residents also alleged delays in treatment at a nearby hospital.

One witness claimed that, “They took more than 20 minutes and were not taking Karan inside. They wasted crucial time. They were not even providing us with an ambulance. We then went to Max Hospital, but it was too late. Karan had died.”

The victims were later shifted to Max Hospital, but both Rakesh and Karan succumbed to their injuries.

Both Karan and Rakesh died due to their injuries sustained in the altercation and were both rushed to Max Hospital by paramedics.

Delhi Police Investigation: CCTV Footage, Forensic Teams And Raids In Alaknanda Case

Within a short time, Delhi Police arrived and had the scene of the building secured as a crime scene. In doing so, they requested that a forensic team be dispatched to collect blood samples and other physical evidence. Also, the police are currently gathering CCTV footage from the scene of the incident.

Five different teams from the police have reportedly been assigned to locate and apprehend the assailants.

Police investigators with initial reports stated that the suspects were reportedly still on the run. However, recently, it has been reported that one of the suspects, Asad, has been taken into custody by the police and has already been identified.

Additionally, police are investigating the possibility of more than two persons being involved in this crime. Police investigators stated that the attack involved a degree of aggression and prior intent to harm; properties belonging to the area were damaged, and the attack was premeditated.

This incident has garnered attention worldwide:

While crimes are not uncommon in Delhi, this particular event has struck a chord of tragedy with people throughout the world for its individualised impact and direct association with the general population.

This is not simply a random attack on the street. This is an alleged crime perpetrated by a group of neighbours who live and own in the same gated community!

This is an area most people would consider a safe neighbourhood. In addition, there are claims involving earlier assaults on the victim(s), yes, it is being said that Rakesh had received multiple stab wounds.

Very bluntly, the residents of this complex are now living in a nightmare that occurred immediately outside their door.

South Delhi Crime Horror: How A Residential Society Became A Crime Scene

Since the double homicide of Karan and Rakesh, residents of the Tara Apartment building have reportedly been living in a continual state of fear. Residents are spending much more time hiding in their apartments and no longer feel comfortable using the public spaces of the building to enter or exit their apartments.

And rightfully so, these residents have every right to feel this way.

When violence occurs in your safe place and where your familiarity and comfort are derived etc. (neighbours, front doors, common hallways, elevators, parking garages), it causes a disconnection and breaks all persons involved from their trust in the residents of their nearby community.

The double homicide of Karan and Rakesh has raised questions once again about:

* unresolved neighbourhood disputes that have led to violence (i.e. The Reid Street gang dispute)

* the time it takes for emergency persons to respond to incidents that are proportional in magnitude to violence

* whether/if residential neighbourhoods are safe places for women to reside

* the continued and unchecked escalation of neighbourhood and/or personal conflict

Many times, these types of tragedies begin from or start out of something very small that most people would think would never occur to an individual such as Ms. Rakesh or Mr. Karan.

The Current Status Of The Case

Currently, investigators are continuing to look for more evidence regarding the motive(s), the series of events that led to Karan’s and Rakesh’s demise, and any other individual(s) that may have assisted in the homicides of either individual. Investigators will continue to follow up on CCTV and fingerprints, forensic evidence and by meeting with people that witnessed the event.

As of now, Karan and Rakesh are both gone; their immediate families are missing two loved ones; and the neighbours of Karan and Rakesh will not feel safe in their homes any longer.

All of this is attributed to having been involved in an issue that had not been resolved at a neighbourhood meeting and should never have resulted in Mr. Karan or Mr. Rakesh dying as a result of it.