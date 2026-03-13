Tension in West Asia has created uncertainty about whether Indian flagged boats have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important maritime routes in the world for transporting oil.

Initial media sources reported that Iranian authorities had issued permission for Indian vessels to travel freely through the waterway following recent escalations in conflict among Iran and its partners such as the USA and Israel.

But, is that the whole truth?

Media Reports Suggest Indian Ships Will Be Able to Use Hormuz Strait

Several early reports indicated that Iranian authorities have granted all Indian flagged vessels unrestricted access to transit through the Hormuz Strait, despite mounting tensions regarding ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Israel and the USA.

According to several reports cited by The Times of India, Iranian authorities gave permission for all Indian flagged vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, whilst prohibiting transit by US, Israeli or European linked ships. This action was taken in response to increased concerns regarding the security of maritime transit through Hormuz Strait, as the volume of maritime traffic has increased recently from the Gulf of Oman to the Gulf of Persia. Reports indicated Iran has also fined shipowners for committing acts or carrying cargo harmful to shipping safety in Hormuz Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to represent one of the world’s major chokepoints for commercial shipping activity; more than 20 million barrels per day (approximately 1/5 of total global oil production and nearly 1/4 of international maritime oil trade) pass through this area.

Any disruption to the flow of goods and services across this region will immediately impact prices at the gasoline pumps and the overall availability and affordability of goods around the globe.

*SHUDDER SHUDDER*

India Negotiates with Iran Over Shipping Safety

In terms of diplomacy, India has been increasingly engaging with Iranian officials regarding the safety of Indian seafarers and maritime operations in this area.

According to reports published in The Times of India, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar has had three recent contacts with his Iranian counter-part Seyed Abbas Araghchi concerning maritime safety and developments to the current security situation in West Asia.

During these discussions, which highlighted the ability for tankers to be transported safely through the Strait of Hormuz, both sides agreed that this shipping lane remains an important avenue for shipping energy supplies into India’s economy.

“Tangsiri Warns of Marshalling Ships to Seek Navigational Approvals from Iranian Navy”

Despite recent news reports suggesting that some India-related vessels may have been allowed through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian naval officials have sent out stern warnings regarding potential maritime movements within this vital corridor of international trade.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made it clear that any vessel seeking to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz must receive prior written consent from the Iranian government prior to passage.

Tangsiri’s direct words to the media as published by the Times of India were: “Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran.”

When referring to the recent incidents where two vessels that failed to heed Iranian warnings had their hulls breached and sunk within the Strait of Hormuz, Tangsiri reiterated this position numerous times over the past few days.

Further elucidating upon these incidents, Tangsiri referred specifically to two vessels (Express Rome and Mayuree Naree), both of which allegedly ignored Iranian warnings and attempted to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, while the Mayuree Naree was transiting through the waters off of Basra, Iraq, headed toward the Port of Kandla, Gujarat, the vessel sustained significant structural damage after colliding with a submerged object or debris.

Ultimately, this tragic event resulted in the loss of Canadian and Indian crewmen aboard the Mayuree Naree and rescues of additional crew members.

India condemned the attack on civilian shipping and expressed concern over this practice, calling it a crime against humankind.

The Ministry of External Affairs, reported by News18 quoted the following statement. “India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks.”

The Government of India reiterated that both the right to free navigation and the safety of all civilians engaged in commercial activities on board vessels are fundamental rights and should be respected.

The Government of India has expressed its concern for reports that indicate “premature” passage of merchant vessels through the Straits of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement about passage of Indian-owned vessels through the Strait of Hormuz that stated, “it is premature to discuss the reported agreements by which Indian vessels can transit”.

Both the Minister of External Affairs and Iranian counterpart have discussed shipping safety and energy security recently.

Minister Jaiswal stated, “External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything.”

This makes it clear that discussions regarding safe passage of Indian-registered vessels through the Straits of Hormuz will continue.

India has reached out to Iran to secure safe passage for Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where several Indian ships remain waiting for clearance from Iranian authorities.

The Indian government is also taking action to ensure their remaining sailors are provided with sufficient protection while working in the region.

Indian Casualties: The Maritime Crisis

According to government sources, 24 Indian-flagged vessels have been stopped from entering the Straits of Hormuz and are currently located west of the waterway with an approximate 677 Indian crew members onboard. Four vessels with 101 Indian crew members are located east of the Strait.

In addition, 78 Indian sailors have been impacted by recent maritime incidents that have involved non-Indian flagged vessels in the area.

The Indian government is closely tracking all shipping vessels suspected of attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz, in order to protect Indian sailors and their crews.

Indian seafarers have already suffered casualties in connection with the conflict.

Sources reported by The Hindu state that a total of four Indian seafarers were killed during the course of the conflict.

Vessels that were attacked include:

• MT Sky Light

• MT Vyom

• ALYH LCT

Some injured crew members are currently being treated in Oman.

Meanwhile, the family of Capt Ashish Kumar of the MT Sky Light Ship, presumed dead in the attack, is attempting to acquire DNA testing confirmation prior to assuming he has passed away.

Thousands Of Indian Nationals Remain In Iran?

The situation has raised a number of concerns for India’s nationals currently residing in Iran.

According to News18 and their sources, there are an estimated 9,000 Indian citizens in Iran with various backgrounds that are students, workers, sea personnel and religious pilgrims.

Indian Authorities are assisting people with visa processing and sea border crossings through Azerbaijan and Armenia, assisting those who wish to exit safely.

Additionally, several Indians are now being moved from Tehran to different municipalities within Iran for additional safety.

The Importance Of The Strait Of Hormuz Crisis

The Strait Of Hormuz is one of the major transportation channels for all types of Columbia River goods, including oil, around the world.

Approximately 20% of the world’s total oil and gas shipments travel through the strait, which makes it a critical corridor for shipping; especially in supplying energy to the entire continent of Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Any disruption within this corridor can severely affect global energy prices significantly.