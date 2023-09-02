Within a span of ten days, ISRO has successfully launched its first solar mission, after the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:



The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully.



The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.



India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point. — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

The mission, Aditya L1, was launched from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre on a four-month journey to its final destination, Lagrange Point 1, at 11:50 in the morning today.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.



Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.



Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023

In the initial period, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) would position Aditya L1 into a lower Earth orbit. Later, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1, which is about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from our planet.

India's first solar mission – Aditya L1 successfully launched…!!



Hoping for the best after Chandrayaan 3's success!pic.twitter.com/evIFd25zaP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

The Aditya L1, which is named after the Sun, would complete its journey in four months and would observe solar activities for the next five years.

The main aim of this mission is to study the Sun and solar winds, along with understanding how its radiation, heat, particle flow and magnetic fields impact our home planet.

Another Proud Moment for ISRO and Bharat. 🇮🇳



India's First Solar Mission – Aditya-L1 has been launched successfully..! pic.twitter.com/kgeiRTEUGM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 2, 2023

Aditya-L1 has been launched….!!!!



India's first solar mission, What an achievement.pic.twitter.com/4t0XUqfUVV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

Aditya L1 is the cheapest solar mission ever…!!!



A great day for ISRO 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0PmlIVBSQV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

Now it's time for the Suryaastra.. Aditya L1 takes off on the way to sun. Thanks to @isro for making everyone proud 👏 #AdityaL1Launch pic.twitter.com/nZ7TfonU6i — Sachin Chaudhary (@Tweets_Sachin1) September 2, 2023

Hello world, we are on our way to the Sun….



Proud moment 😍🇮🇳🇮🇳#AdityaL1 #AdityaL1Mission pic.twitter.com/0DgBXD7uhp — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 2, 2023

Interestingly, this is one of the longest missions of PSLV to date.