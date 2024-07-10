India has carried out various new criminal laws to rebuild its justice system. These legislative modifications, passed in parliament last year, are aimed at modernizing the nation’s legal framework by eliminating colonial-era laws.

Let’s take a look at some of the most crucial laws below. Read on.

The three new criminal codes have taken over the colonial-era criminal laws. Indian Penal Code (IPC) has become The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has become The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA) has become the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

In addition, the victims of crimes against women will receive case updates within 90 days, and hospitals must provide free medical care. This includes giving free first-aid and medical treatment for them and child victims.

The statements of rape victims will be recorded by female officers in the presence of the victim’s guardians or relatives. Along with this, medical statements of the victims will be concluded within seven days.

Besides this, arrested people will be able to inform any specific individual for assistance and their arrest details will be displayed at police stations for their families.

The criminal case judgments will also be delivered within 45 days after the trial ends, with charges framed within 60 days from the first hearing. Also, all state governments will mandate witness protection schemes to ensure witness protection and cooperation.

Now the definition of ‘gender’ will include transgender people as well. The maximum undertrial detention duration will also reduced for first-time offenders under specific conditions.

The laws will also punish the cases where women are abandoned after false marriage promises. Moreover, incidents will now be reported electronically, eliminating the need for police station visits. The introduction of Zero FIR will allow FIR filing at any police station.

The copies of the FIR, police report, charge sheet, statements, confessions, and other documents will be given to both, the accused and the victim, within 14 days. The courts will be limited to two adjournments to expedite case hearings.

According to the new codes, child buying or selling will now be considered a heinous crime with severe penalties. Additionally, gang rape of minors will also lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The three new laws, that were implemented on July 1, 2024, received Parliament’s nod on December 21, 2023. There are 20 new crimes that have been added to the bill.