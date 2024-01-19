Warning: The article below can be distressing to some readers. Discretion advised.

I have always been fascinated by history as a subject because it leaves me stunned and intrigued at the same time. It’s not a mere collection of dates and events, it’s an assortment of challenges, evolution and human experiences.

While during ancient times, individuals had distinct strategies for different kinds of work, one thing that was absolutely brutal and vicious was the types of execution methods. Back in the day, these techniques were employed as harsh punishments for serious crimes, which acted as a means to maintain order and discourage wrongdoing.

In the article below, we have mentioned some barbarous execution methods that would send chills down your spine. Let’s take a look down below.

1. Exposure

In this method, victims were exposed to the elements like bugs, pests, animals and grime while they were restrained on the ground or were in cages. While this form of punishment was not very common in ancient India, it was integrated with other execution measures like pillories, whipping posts or stalks.

2. Execution By Elephant

Elephants, revered creatures in some cultures, took on a horrible role as executioners in others. In this brutal form of execution, the criminal was thrown at the feet of an intoxicated elephant, who used brute force to crush them to death. This method was more prevalent in South and Southeast Asia – where it was also known as “Goonga Rao.”

3. Stoning

This method was one of the most gruesome execution techniques. In this, the guilty person was tied to a small trench and was bombarded with stones from all sides until they died. Despite its cruelty, this one is still practiced in some countries.

4. Rat Torture

In this torturous method, the criminals were forced to wear loose-fitted pants that were tied around the ankles. The executioner filled these pants with scrabbling rats. The rodents, wanting to flee desperately, clawed and bit at the victim’s groin.

5. Impalement

This was an extreme form of torture and execution that involved penetrating a person with objects like stakes, poles, spears or hooks. This execution method was historically practiced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

6. Branding

In this method, which literally meant ‘searing of flesh with a hot iron’, the executioner used to ‘brand’ the culprit’s forehead with words describing their offense. This one emphasized public identification and humiliation.

7. Torn Apart

In this gruesome method of execution, the four limbs of the victim were tied between two horses. At the count of three, the horseback riders would forcefully move and rip the person apart by moving in opposite directions. In India, oxen were used instead of horses.

No sleep for me tonight.