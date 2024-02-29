The thing with the ultra-rich is that they have money to buy just about anything they desire. No matter how absurd and ridiculous some of those wishes may be. A 14-foot preserved tiger shark, for instance. Or, a house for 5 that’s big enough to accommodate 500. You see, there’s nothing they cannot own if they set their minds on it, but some of their desires are way too outlandish, even if they’re available for free.

GIPHY People on Reddit are discussing such strange things, or even dangerous things, they wouldn’t even if they had a world of wealth. Or, even if they could get it for free. GIPHY 1. “A Lamborghini or other super expensive and entirely impractical car.” – DennisBallShow 2. “Those Balenciaga shoes that are supposedly for men. You know the ones.” – leomonster GIPHY 3. “Diabetes.” – Hot-Cheek1854 4. “That Balenciaga trash bag, the world’s most expensive one. I would buy a normal trash bag instead. It’s too ridiculous.” – JA GIPHY 5. “Heroine addiction.” – TurtleneckTrump 6. “An expensive exotic animal like a tiger, something that should never be owned by a human.” – RSlashWhateverMan GIPHY 7. “Artifacts. Ancient or modern cultural ones doesn’t matter.” – OkFineIllUseTheApp 8. “Any expensive watch. I have a phone for the time and for accessory purposes, you can find cheaper, more pretty ones. “ – Gettingjiggywithet ADVERTISEMENT GIPHY 9. “Lamborghini/Bugatti/Aston Martin/any other flashy car. Insurance costs alone would bankrupt me.” – BolognaIsNotAHat 10. “A ride to space or under deep waters.” – spidah84 GIPHY At this point, we, ordinary beings, need an encyclopaedia to understand how the elitists of the elites work.