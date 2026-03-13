Dubai is a major aviation hub and financial centre, but this royal city has seen many distressing things recently, including the widening conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, which is directly affecting Dubai and other parts of the Gulf.

Multiple reports of loud explosions, intercepting drones, fires, smoke on Dubai’s skyline and damage caused by debris hitting buildings have raised alarm in the area. Although Dubai’s government stated that most of the incidents are related to debris caused when drones are intercepted, they are a reflection of the effect of the growing confrontation among these countries and the non-military infrastructure that supports cities!

Here is a list of the incidents that occurred in Dubai in the past 24 hours:

Drone Incident Reported In Dubai’s Al Bada’a Area

Dubai’s government confirmed that the initial drone incident was a minor one that took place in the Al Bada’a area and that police, emergency services and fire service personnel quickly responded to calls of explosions in various locations throughout the city.

Later government statements said that the minor drone incident occurred as a result of debris caused from intercepting a domestic drone, which did result in minor damage to a building in Dubai. The police have stated there were no injuries as a result of this incident. An AFP reporter described the scene as small smoke clouds appeared above the city due to this incident.

Even though there was not extensive destruction from this incident, the incident created tension among residents in the city because of their concerns about future attacks occurring.

Anxieties cloud over the dearest city of Dubai at the moment.

Loud Explosions And Smoke Seen Across Dubai’s Skyline

Residents in several different locations reported hearing “very loud” explosions throughout Dubai.

People stated that huge amounts of black or dark smoke were throughout Dubai’s sky line, and the smoke was also seen coming from all around the Burj Al Arab (the luxury hotel).

Many residents of Dubai were unsettled by the explosion noises as multiple buildings were shaken from being in close proximity to where the explosions occurred, especially since the entire area was at a high level of nervousness due to the broader conflict that is occurring in the western Middle East.

It was reported that at least some of the explosions reported were the results of air defense weapon systems capturing possible inbound drones or missiles with missile interceptors.

Fire Reported In Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area

One of the most visible signs of the explosions was in Dubai’s Al Quoz neighborhood, where there were about a mile or more of buildings and homes that were affected by the fire that took place within the industrial area.

Fire departments received notifications that a building was being burned down in the industrial area of Al Quoz. They stated that they saw a fire in the zoned area as well as smoke being emitted into the atmosphere above the zoned area.

According to Associated Press News, the police blocked reporters from getting onto the cul-de-sac where a fire was burning out of control.

Drone Strike At Dubai Creek Harbour Building

Another major incident happened at Dubai Creek Harbour, which is now a very well-known residential and commercial area.

Officials reported that a drone crashed into a building in Dubai Creek Harbour on March 12, and caused a fire. Emergency response teams were rapidly deployed to put out the fire before it could spread.

Residents were evacuated for reasons of safety and firefighters extinguished the fire before it could continue to spread.

Drone Crash Near Dubai International Airport

Separate from the above incident, other drones were found to have crashed in/around the Dubai International Airport, which is one of the most heavily trafficked airports in the world.

Initial estimates are that four people sustained injuries, with one of the four being an individual from India.

Authorities reported that even though the situation was not an isolated incident, the operations at the airport continued without any disruption and that there was nothing that would create an ongoing disruption to any of the flights.

This incident has raised questions about how vulnerable other infrastructure around the area may be.

Regional Effects Of The Situation

The incidents that took place in Dubai are part of a larger situation happening throughout the Gulf as tensions between The United States – Iran – and Israel continue to escalate.

According to media sources, since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has retaliated against targeted locations within the Gulf region, including American military personnel, killing 24 in total since the beginning of the conflict. Other than the American military casualties, there are also 11 civilian casualties.

There have been numerous incidents occurring across additional countries. Most recently, a cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile, creating a small fire off the coast of Dubai, which was confirmed by the British military.

Muharraq Island was also attacked. This Island is home to Bahrain’s International Airport and critical fuel supply infrastructure and the attack created a substantial fire at this site.

In Saudi Arabia, two drones were intercepted that were headed toward the diplomatic area in Riyadh. In eastern Saudi Arabia, there was one drone intercept that was headed toward Shaybah Oilfield.

Casualties Reported as a Result of Attacks in the UAE

There have already been reported casualties from the attacks on the UAE with reports stating that six people have been killed. The deaths are of individuals from a number of different nations, including UAE, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In addition, 131 individuals from over 25 different nationalities have sustained injuries as a result of the attacks.

According to reports, UAE Air Defence systems were activated on multiple occasions resulting in the interception of incoming drones and missiles.

According to the authorities, the interception of these airborne objects resulted in large numbers of potential attacks being averted; however, as aircraft such as drones and missiles were being intercepted, debris from the intercepted objects did cause limited damage to civilian buildings in some areas of Dubai due to falling debris.

Dubai Is Caught In Between

It is difficult to rationalise the events that have unfolded in a city that is synonymous for its skyscrapers, luxurious tourism, and international connectivity, a city that has had unusual anxiety for the past 24 hours as the international community watches!