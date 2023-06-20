A number of actors and actresses have shared incidents of toxic behavior on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. These incidents put emphasis on the fact that the makers have subjected artists to mental and verbal harassment, which is concerning. Jennifer Mistry had quit the show, and opened up about her experience during her time there.

She had mentioned instances where the production team humiliated her, and the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi verbally abused her. Later, Monika Bhadoriya, who portrayed Bawri, also shared incidents where the makers had created a toxic space for the actress on sets. She had said that Sohail Ramani, who’s the operations head, asked her to lose weight in order to continue working on the show. The actress also mentioned that Sohail had physically abused another actor on sets, which she had witnessed.

On the other hand, Shailesh Lodha had filed a complaint for non-payment of dues after he quit the show. Now, an FIR has been filed against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. This is after an actress accused the producer of making sexual advances at her. The FIR was filed by the Mumbai police, and the actress who filed the complaint mentioned that she wants the makers to apologize for creating an unsafe environment.

“Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore.” The actress said

However, Asit Kumarr Modi has denied all allegations, calling them baseless. He further added that the allegations destroy the show and the makers’ reputation, and hence they will take legal action against the actress.

“We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.” Asit Kumarr Modi

The issues raised by the artists are concerning, and they bring up a number of questions around the lack of safety on sets.