The format of a documentary is made with the intent to leave people questioning things. This can happen to a point where we end up following these stories, even after the film has ended. Bad Boy Billionaires: India is one of those recent pieces of work, where the inherent theme of the docu-series makes it ‘current’ even after four years of its release. Primarily because there are constant advancements in the present, when it comes to this specific story.

On Tuesday, for instance, the Delhi High Court told Mehul Choksi to appear in person for the hearing of his case regarding the Netflix series. This is followed by the previous event where in 2020, Choksi had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to delay the release of the documentary. Then, however, the single judge bench rejected Choksi’s request, and the businessman contested the rejection of his plea to screen the docu-series before its release.

The court had also asked him to submit a deposit a sum of ₹2 lakh before advancing with his appeal contesting the decision. Reportedly, he failed to do the same. The docu-series was allowed to release in 2020, and it still stays relevant after almost half a decade. In Choksi’s complaint, it was allegedly mentioned that there was a two-minute clip in the series that depicted him in a questionable way.

That said, if the internet is still talking about it, then that says something.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India, a must watch netflix documentary series if you are a tad bit interested to know how India's infamous business tycoons carried out scams on such a large scale.#netflix — Kali Hansda (@iskalihans) March 9, 2024

Sequence of events:

Mehul Choksi files a case against the Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ for defaming him.

Delhi High Court DB hearing an appeal from a dismissed order of the single bench has highlighted that if the PNB scam accused intends to seek legal redress in… — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) March 7, 2024

BAD BOY BILLIONAIRES : THE SCANDALS : Three Big Business Tycoon at fraud in India. THE KINGFISHER : The King of Food Times. NIRAV MODI : Diamonds Aren't Forever. SAHARA : the World's Biggest Family! #BadboysBillionairea #Netflix #Fruidsters #Kingfisher #NiraModi #Sahara #India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8bVS08yTHO — Imran Sadiq 🇱🇰 🇰🇭 🇵🇭🇦🇪 (@imranSa11984161) March 13, 2024

Finished watching 'BAD BOY BILLIONAIRE' on #Netflix. The depredations of economic crimes are enormous. It injures large communities, often poor and vulnerable ones. There is a need for a far stringent law with much longer imprisonment terms and preventive detention when needed. — Sukirti Madhav Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SukirtiMadhav) October 10, 2020

Clearly, content has more power than we give it credit for.