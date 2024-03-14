The format of a documentary is made with the intent to leave people questioning things. This can happen to a point where we end up following these stories, even after the film has ended. Bad Boy Billionaires: India is one of those recent pieces of work, where the inherent theme of the docu-series makes it ‘current’ even after four years of its release. Primarily because there are constant advancements in the present, when it comes to this specific story.
On Tuesday, for instance, the Delhi High Court told Mehul Choksi to appear in person for the hearing of his case regarding the Netflix series. This is followed by the previous event where in 2020, Choksi had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to delay the release of the documentary. Then, however, the single judge bench rejected Choksi’s request, and the businessman contested the rejection of his plea to screen the docu-series before its release.
The court had also asked him to submit a deposit a sum of ₹2 lakh before advancing with his appeal contesting the decision. Reportedly, he failed to do the same. The docu-series was allowed to release in 2020, and it still stays relevant after almost half a decade. In Choksi’s complaint, it was allegedly mentioned that there was a two-minute clip in the series that depicted him in a questionable way.
That said, if the internet is still talking about it, then that says something.
Clearly, content has more power than we give it credit for.