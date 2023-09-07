The G20 New Delhi Summit 2023 is the first summit of this nature to be held in our nation and needless to mention, it will be an extravagant and exorbitant event. The nation’s capital is all decked-up to welcome the foreign delegates.

The delegates, who are coming from 19 different countries, will relish several lavish facilities and arrangements. In the list below, we have mentioned them.

Credits: Wiki

1. The guests will be served all-vegetarian cuisines.

Being the first South Asian nation to hold this summit, India will showcase the variety of cuisines it has to offer. Apart from millet thaali and street food like golgappas, dahi bhalla, samosa, bhelpuri, vada pav and chaat, there will also be some famous dishes from different states, like Rajasthan’s dal-bati-churma, Punjab’s tadka daal, Bihar’s litti-chokha, Bengal’s rasgulla and South India’s masala dosa, idli and uttapam.

Credits: Taste Of Home

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The guests will be served in silverware and gold utensils.

Now that the menu is all set, here’s what these guests will eat in – silver and gold utensils. Yes, that’s right. These all-vegetarian dishes will be served in super-expensive silverware with intricately engraved motifs to showcase our cultural heritage. Reportedly, about 200 artisans, from all over the nation, have made over 15,000 pieces of silverware in 50,000 man-hours for this event.

Credits: Decorative Collective

3. The guests will stay in the most renowned hotels across the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

To accommodate the event’s delegates, 21 hotels across the city have been booked. US President Joe Biden will be staying at ITC Maurya (Chanakyapuri), Chinese President Xi Jinping/Premier Li Qiang will be staying at Taj Palace (Chanakyapuri), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stay at Shangri-La by Eros (Connaught Place), French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at The Claridges (Motilal Nehru Marg) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be staying at The Imperial (Connaught Place). The hotels are fully booked for these guests.

Credits: ITC Hotels

4. There will be automatic weather stations near the venue.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed an additional automatic weather station near the summit venue, which will monitor and showcase real-time weather forecasts throughout the entire event to the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credits: The Newz Radar

5. The airport will have a dedicated aviation terminal for the guests.

The aviation team has dedicated gates for foreign delegates and has created a brand-new corridor to accommodate their hassle-free clearance. They will also ensure that there are enough parking slots available for their massive VVIP aircraft.

Credits: Travel And Leisure Asia

ADVERTISEMENT

6. The guests will have hospitals and medical teams on standby.

Lastly, the delegates will have two entire hospitals – Medanta and Narayana – reserved for just for them. These “safe hospitals” will have reserved beds, ventilators and ICUs, along with several other amenities. Apart from this, a special medical team will be on standby outside their hotels for emergencies.

Credits: Telegraph India

This upcoming G20’s eighteenth meeting is scheduled on September 9-10, 2023 at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.