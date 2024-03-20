The Ambani pre-wedding festivities were truly something. It may have been about a few days, but that’s not it, given that we are not going to move over from the pre-wedding anytime soon. See, the thing is, weddings are already fun to look at, when you do it from a distance. Then THIS specific event was what we call… aspirational. The enthusiasm associated with wanting deets and just wanting to feel like the “inner-circle” is understandable.

A Redditor who apparently attended the event got that and did an AMA. So now we have some new information in the picture.

1. Is there a tier system for accommodations?

“I’ve been placed in a hotel reserved for leading business figures, influential industrialists, and international dignitaries. Bollywood celebrities are divided between a neighboring hotel, predominantly, and exclusive tents. The tents also house the most senior Reliance employees and their families.”

2. Give us details about the food.

“The dinner menu was seriously next level. They have dishes from literally everywhere around the world, and the Indian selection, in particular is insane – food from every single state! Plus, TONS of vegan and gluten-free options, and a midnight menu for when the cravings hit.”

3. Was there segregation at concert?

“No. Only for dining. For performances you can pretty much sit wherever – however, foreign guests had their own little area for Rihanna’s performance yesterday – but anyone could enter it, so it wasn’t really “secured” as such.”

4. What’s the general vibe around? Are guests actually enjoying?

“From what I can tell, yes. A few people were so disappointed by Rihanna’s performance yesterday, though, that they left two – thirds of the way through. It was quite funny.”

5. What was the pink band on Kareena’s hand?

“All parents who had brought their children had it.”

6. How did you get to be there?

“I’ve been a member of the classic “SoBo” circles for ages now. This obviously includes businessmen and industrialists such as the Ambani family. However, I don’t personally have rich or influential parents, but have been fortunate enough to be educated well on scholarships, and run my own financial services firm in the US. This has garnered me a lot of respect among the crowd, and I’m honored to be here.”

7. What was the jungle-themed event today exactly about?

“It was a full tour of the wildlife facilities and information sessions with the team of scientists and conservationists. It was genuinely very interesting, plus they had a team of live musicians playing some lovely Sufi music in the background. It was more like a zoo tour, rather than a safari.”

8. Are there any general public or something

“No general public, as far as I’ve seen.”

Money does buy happiness, you know.