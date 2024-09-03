This year has been particularly challenging in terms of weather. We saw extremes of everything, which has pointed to what nature is really capable of. First there were summers with temperature reaching as high as 52 degree celsius on most days. Monsoons came in too early, where most cities have witnessed brutal days – with roads submerged in water and people struggling to reach home. The recent situation in Gujarat is a witness to it.

Severe rainfall over the past three days has tragically resulted in the deaths of more than 35 people. This relentless downpour has led to significant flooding in Dwarka and Vadodara, majorly impacting the region.

According to BBC, people had to be rescued in helicopters, while trains and public transport remain disrupted. The floods have also caused harm to crops and the damage has interrupted lives of people in the state. The current situation in Gujarat has raised concerns around too many things – which includes (but is not limited to) climate change and policy making for natural calamities.

Updates from the people in the state are proof that we are certainly lacking as a country:

https://twitter.com/the_yadav1/status/1828713865712197981

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood waters have entered my vicinity also after waterlogging in most parts of the city due to unprecedented torrential rains in central #Gujarat.



Deja Vu 2005, 2018.#Vadodara#Baroda pic.twitter.com/CyOVLxoAVT — Neelang Dave (@neelang_dave) August 28, 2024

People of Gujrat needs to take extreme precautions!



Looks like heavy rain bombardment loading.#RainAlert#Ahmedabad#GujaratFlood pic.twitter.com/rvWXpDt08W — Sachin 10X (@Sachin10x) August 28, 2024

Gujrat k liye dua karein, halaat bahut kharab hain. #GujaratFlood pic.twitter.com/kh57l595qN — Neel (@Neel_1231) August 29, 2024

#Gujarat is battling relentless rainfall…. Military forces are on alert in accross the state and actively supporting relief operations. Requesting people to stay safe and heed all safety warnings.#GujaratFlood #Ahmedabad #Vadodara #Jamnagar #Rain pic.twitter.com/EMKAC02qeJ — Nayana Chauhan (@NayanaSChauhan) August 28, 2024

When we are distant from things that affect other people around us, all we can really do is keep ourselves informed. On top of that, provide any help, in whatever capacity.