A few days back, I shared my experience on the internet about how I spent 30k on online delivery apps in the span of 8 months and how the apps made me lazier than I was since everything was at my fingertips. I tried to point out how subconsciously these apps and their instant gratification have changed our consumption patterns so much, that we are prioritizing quick delivery over health. The internet’s reaction was very interesting. Some of them were very quick to point out that convenience wasn’t the problem, but my laziness and bad habits were (as if I didn’t know).

However, some of them commented that my numbers were “rookie” and that I needed to bump them up! Well, that got me thinking – how much are people actually spending on these online delivery apps? And I decided to go on a little survey in my office and it turns out, people are spending a considerable amount of money that I couldn’t even have thought of.

During the survey, I asked them to add all the money that they have spent on quick commerce apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, BigBasket, Zepto, or anything that they used for groceries and supplies for the month of December. Most of them relied on these apps for groceries, but when they calculated, they themselves were shocked at how much they actually spent even if it was on essentials. Some of them agreed that it promoted unhealthy habits and they might get it cheaper if they purchased it at local stores. Take a look for yourself:

Prakriti calculated her expenses dedicatedly and turns out that she spent almost Rs. 31,000 in December, with most of her money devoted to Instamart and Swiggy orders.

Rahul (name changed) spent almost Rs. 32,000, with more than Rs. 11,000 being spent on Blinkit and Rs. 20,000 on Zomato.

Nripendra scored a bit lower with a total bill of approx Rs. 12,000 on Blinkit, Zomato, and Zepto.

Sana spends an approx on Rs. 20,000 but a majority of her expenses are dedicated to gifting her friends and loved ones. Sana, how do we become your friends?

Anwesha is very economical but even she couldn’t escape the addiction, spending almost Rs. 14,000 on the apps. She told us that Zepto Cafe has really increased her coffee addiction.

Riddhi could only give an estimated calculation of her Swiggy orders and she has spent almost Rs. 30,0000 on her food needs.

Nikita has recently curbed her order and managed to spend only Rs. 1500. We need tips, Nikita!!

But our winner is Parth. Parth, now in 2024, spends an approx of Rs. 20,000 every month on these apps. But in 2022, he ordered food worth Rs. 2,00,000 on Swiggy and Zomato only!!! What are you even ordering Parth?

Well, for sure I am a noob when it comes to these online spending patterns.

Please note that these numbers are a representation of how dependent the respondents are on these online apps and don’t reveal their eating habits or ordering patterns.