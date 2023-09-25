Humans of Bombay has been in news and on the internet a lot lately, majorly because of one event that spiraled into a number of other events. The firm that is known to share stories of people in different formats, sued a similar firm and competitor called, People of India. The firm filed a copyright lawsuit against POI.

After this happened, Brandon Stanton, creator of Humans of New York called out Humans of Bombay for filing a copyright suit on someone for telling stories. This is particularly because Humans of Bombay picked the format for HONY in the first place – something that Brandon pointed out.

I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for. https://t.co/0jZM05YyTt — Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 23, 2023

When Humans of Bombay responded, people couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy and ignorance in their response. A number of people mentioned that it was wrong on the firm’s part to disregard the original idea. Others shared their experiences of sharing stories with Humans of Bombay – adding that the firm’s work monetizes off stories that ‘look good’ for the internet.

you have no passion for storytelling, your ‘page’ is a big fat advertisement and you have no love for stories, you took a beautiful idea and turned it into the most mindless drivel to line your own pockets, at least don’t guise it under the garb of storytelling 💀 https://t.co/EbDnOSxesK — female roman roy (@proustianminx) September 24, 2023

Abibas calling out Adidas when Adidas told Abibas not to sue Adibas. https://t.co/UZobr3bctE — Aditya Gupta (@DrAditya2935) September 24, 2023

The provided response by HOB illustrates how not to manage a significant PR crisis.

Its tone exudes arrogance and it neglects to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.

Now, let's break down what's wrong with this response… https://t.co/j8lRBwr68k — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) September 23, 2023

Unfollowed Humans of Bombay ages ago for the shoddy content pushed as some sort of class-caste divide breaking social media phenomenon. Now, they are outing themselves through their own mediocrity. https://t.co/DxgxKVQzyc — Uppalavanna (@BlueLotusEnby) September 24, 2023

Not only they copied the idea, name from Humans of NY & even their bio. But that AUDACITY here! Bro vera level cheap this is. https://t.co/xsysZqJrEx — 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙮 ❁ (@islayit) September 24, 2023

I try my best to never criticise someone’s writing but what in the holy guacamole is this stuff?



Whoever wrote this + whoever cleared this for publication – needs guidance to say the least. Also, where is this “honourable court of India” that they’re referring to? https://t.co/StNwPV7GK5 — Hamza Lakdawala (@hamzamlakdawala) September 23, 2023

Just when you thought there is no way for Humans of Bombay to get more cringe https://t.co/aXjbKntaDB — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) September 23, 2023

This is the most poorly worded statement I’ve seen in a very long time. https://t.co/skrtv20v8D — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 23, 2023

Human of Bombay is clearly an Indian take on Humans of New York. What more information is required? What will happen if Brandon now sues you? — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 23, 2023

The little HOB could have done is to show some gratitude to Brandon for allowing them to copy his brand HONY.



The whole clarification has missing “thank you” to him.



Did HOB ever asked for @humansofny permission to start the page on same concept, same name & same tag line ? — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 23, 2023

you seriously infringed on someone else's IP got leeway from them given the altruistic nature of the page and then go after a similar concept!? you guys are pathetic — barthazian.eth 巴特 (@Barthazian) September 23, 2023

While working for a delivery company I contacted HoB for a feature around our delivery agents. They gave that same slideshow someone else shared but the prices were 3-4lakh per post. On talking to them further, they repeatedly tried to dissuade 1/n https://t.co/UeUosRzWe0 — ✨ Gojo's Cat ✨ (@thefeyfeline) September 24, 2023

There are a lot of very valid opinions, and experiences that put more light on the firm’s work.