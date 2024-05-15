The impact of the aurora borealis is not just about the visual spectacle. There is something about experiencing this phenomenon that people cannot move on from. It makes sense – given that we feel moved even by the sight of it on our laptop screens. So when these colourful lights were visible in not only the UK but also parts of the US, Canada, and Australia last week, people felt FOMO like never before.

Understandably, Indians felt like there was some kind of personal attack here, because it doesn’t make sense for the entire world to witness the northern lights. IT JUST CANNOT BE TRUE.

The good thing about Indians (as people) is the fact that we make do. We live in denial. When not that, jugaad is our motto, and there’s nothing that truly disappoints us because we ‘manage’. This time, it meant finding our own aurora borealis in little things – quite literally. No, seriously, there is no metaphor here. Here’s what we mean.

i saw the northern lights in india pic.twitter.com/OGnACbpTkh — Aditi Parmar (@_aditing__) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in Mumbai. Also called Aurora Borivali – someone forwarded, hence sharing !

😅😅#NorthernLights #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/R4ErXBT8vc — Aurora Borealis ✨️ (@Idea_Of_India_) May 13, 2024

Woah never thought I would see these Northern lights in india in Thane city.😲 pic.twitter.com/cUhMANOBsg — Nachiket Shirgur (@n_shirgur) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in India?!?! (It's a thunderstorm. I just felt left out💔💔💔🥲🥲) pic.twitter.com/8fdcnRIh2l — M. 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@mishandmash2) May 11, 2024

northern lights on laptop screen https://t.co/01vjX9j7AU — best girl (@awkdipti) May 11, 2024

80% of rental flats in delhi ncr have 24×7×365 aurora borealis btw pic.twitter.com/bRgXbOsIiw — dukhtar (@tamarindric3) May 12, 2024

Damn!! so glad I was able to experience Northern lights, here in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8q9aI1mrfk — Anuj Rawat (@cavenuji) May 11, 2024

Aurora Borivali or something idk pic.twitter.com/tPErGRRgjJ — Earendil (@earendil_1) May 11, 2024

As Phil Dunphy once said: “The most amazing things that can happen to a human being can happen to you, if only you lower your expectations.”