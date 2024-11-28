Most of us lose most of our salary before the month ends. Taxes stress us out too, but they’re not a big concern – at least not a concern that concerns crores. Except for India’s biggest personalities, whose tax payments can leave us regular-earning folks shook. As the year draws to a close, let’s rewind and take a look at the highest tax-paying icons for FY 2024. (Brace yourself)

This September, Fortune India released a list titled ‘The Star Cast’ based on advance tax payments made by the country’s top names. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan topped the list with a whopping ₹92 crore in tax payment. The second spot was grabbed by noted Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who paid a huge sum of ₹80 crore. With no big-budget releases this year, Salman Khan came third and made a hefty payment of ₹75 crore in taxes. Another ace Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, secured the 4th position with ₹71 crore. Legendary cricket player Virat Kohli bagged the fifth spot with a tax contribution of ₹66 crore.



Some Bollywood actresses are also not too far in this race, making a sizeable tax contribution. Kareena Kapoor blocked the top spot in this category with a payment of ₹20 crores in taxes, followed by Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif who paid ₹12 crore and ₹11 crore respectively.





Many other popular names from the entertainment and sports fields also featured on the list. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma paid a significant ₹26 crore in taxes. Noted cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar made staggering tax payments of ₹38 crore and ₹28 crore respectively.





With the year ending, here’s wishing more success to these mega stars in the coming year, and more financial sobriety for ourselves for saving up a tad bit more every month.