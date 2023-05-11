Back in 2015, the Kardashian sisters ate their own placentas after giving birth, they said it was the secret to their postpartum health. Now, we’re not here to judge, but the concept of eating ones own body part is leetul strange. For instance, Paula Gonu, a Spanish Influencer, recently opened up and shared that she cooked her knee cartilage into a pasta dish that she shared with her boyfriend.

In a conversation during a podcast, Paula said that she underwent a surgery where part of her knee cartilage had to be removed. Her doctor asked if she wanted to keep it with her, and when she said yes, he preserved it with alcohol and gave it to her.

This somehow led to Ms Gonu deciding to cook it into a spaghetti Bolognese dish. She said, “I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body.”

What do you think about this decision of hers?